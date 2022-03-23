UU to screen ‘Legally Blonde’ in celebration of Women’s History Month

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

University Union will host a screening of the hit 2001 comedy film “Legally Blonde” on Wednesday, March 30, to celebrate Women’s History Month, UU announced in a press release.

The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. in HBC Gifford Auditorium. The event is free for all students to attend, the release said.

“Legally Blonde,” based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, stars Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair and Jennifer Coolidge. Witherspoon was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, and the film’s success led to the 2003 sequel, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” and a 2007 Broadway musical.

A third film written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor is in development, with Witherspoon and Coolidge set to reprise their roles.

Thomas Simmons, UU’s Cinemas Director, said that the screening of this movie during Women’s History Month will bring a special end to the month. “I believed it would be an excellent idea to conclude Women’s History Month with a special screening like this, and I very much look forward to it,” Simmons said in the press release.

If you require accommodations, contact UU Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected]. For more information, contact UU Director of Public Relations Samantha Goldstein at [email protected].