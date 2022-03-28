Ukraine’s historic resiliency shows it will win the war against Russia

My great-grandmother was a strong woman. We called her “Babcia,” which is Polish for grandmother. Her parents were born and lived near the Polish-Ukraine border. Her younger brother Peter fought and died in combat for the U.S. army in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II, a vital battle won by the Allies. The Allies would win the war eight months later.

Ukraine is a resilient country that withstood myriads of tribulations before independence, so it’s important to note its history. Poland, Lithuania and Russia took their share in controlling parts of Ukraine. Soon, it was just Russia, and Ukraine fell to the Soviet Union in the 18th century. A tumultuous 20th century in Ukraine characterized by World War I, the Russian Revolution of 1917, new power in the west, Holodomor, World War II, the redrawing of Ukraine’s borders, the Chernobyl accident, and the declaration of independence in 1991.

Protests coming after the results of the presidential election of 2004 became known as the Orange Revolution, and the country remained divided. In 2014, protests ensued in the capital city of Kyiv over the struggling economic situation in the country. Soon Russian forces overtook Crimea and it eventually declared independence from Ukraine.

The road to independence was not easy for the establishment of Ukraine, nor would the road after. Ukraine, a 31-year-old country trying to establish itself as a free republic is hard enough but especially so with military threats from one of the larger militaries of the world. And unfortunately these tyrants are only roughly a two-hour drive from the capital of Ukraine.

Worries of military action sparked as reports of a Russian convoy on the Russia-Ukraine border. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia attacked Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, as well as several other parts of the country.

If there’s one thing I have learned in my research of the Ukrainian people, it is that they are resilient, loyal and strong by nature. A New York Times opinion interactive story shows first hand stories of Ukrainains. “My grandfather was starved during Holodomor. My grandmother was jailed in 1949 for aiding people fighting for Ukrainian independence. They never gave up and are the only reason I was born free,” one testimonial reads.

Some may say Ukraine is a true underdog story. I’d argue there are few other countries where the president, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine’s case, is fighting in combat for their country.

There are a number of ways you can aid in the effort to help Ukranians in their desperate time of need. You can donate to charities such as Direct Relief, Mercy Corps, International Medical Corps and Save The Children. Those fleeing and those fighting all need help and they need it fast. Please consider donating.

The world is watching and they see the Ukrainians being the victims of Putin’s military advances. Blue and yellow lighting up the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, protests in Poland, sanctions against Russia from countries across the world, President Biden saying, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.”

A Ukrainian citizen told The New York Times, “We are fighters. We stand for democracy, for our language, for our rights and for our people. We stand for everything that makes us Ukrainians. And it was always like this — in 2004, in 2013 and especially now.”

The Ukrainian flag, blue on the top half and yellow on the bottom symbolizes a clear blue sky over golden wheat fields. Soon, Ukraine will see blue skies over golden wheat fields once again.

Aiden Walsh is a freshman finance major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].