Tyrrell sisters fuel dominant offense in No. 5 Syracuse’s 22-7 win over Temple

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Kate Mashewske scooped up the ball off the opening draw on the right side and looked to pass ahead to Emma Tyrrell. Before the ball could find her, though, Katie Shallow snagged it mid-air and created a transition attack opportunity for Temple.

The ball made its way to Temple’s leading scorer Belle Mastropietro, who wasted no time in scoring the first goal of the game just one minute in.

Mashewske won the next draw, but this time she successfully passed it to Emma, who exploded past Margot Hotham and whipped a shot into the net to even the game at 1-1.

After that goal, Syracuse (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) didn’t look back, and powered by a combined 18-point performance from Emma and her sister Meaghan, it produced an offensive explosion to beat Temple (7-4) 22-7.

“They’re both tremendous players and they do things that are exceptional,” head coach Kayla Treanor said. “It’s great when you can have all your talent play well together at the same time.”

The first quarter saw the Tyrrells involved in six of seven goals. Emma finished with three goals and an assist, and Meaghan scored two to end the period.

After Emma’s first goal, Sam Swart found her in transition after the defense held out, and Emma charged into the heart of Temple’s defense. She was fouled in the 8-meter arc and awarded a free-position shot, which she netted low and to the right to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

With 9:30 left in the first quarter, Natalie Smith took a shot that was stopped, but Emma recovered a loose ground ball as Temple tried to transition back to Syracuse’s half, and she found Smith again on the left side, allowing her to score.

Sarah Cooper forced a ground ball on the next defensive possession, and Syracuse made its way up the field before getting the ball in Emma’s stick. She quickly passed to Swart, who caught it in the air right around the net and scored to give Syracuse a 4-1 lead.

Then, SU tossed the ball around and penetrated the gaps in Temple’s defense continuously until it got to Emma, who shot it low and to the right of Annie Carroll’s reach, cementing a hat trick with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

“When Emma is on she’s impossible to stop,” Treanor said. “She’s a phenomenal athlete and really has a great lacrosse IQ.”

After the defense started to collapse on Emma, it opened up the game for other players, including her sister, Meaghan, who took advantage of less pressure, and scored the last two goals of the quarter to give Syracuse a 7-2 lead.

Emma Tyrrell helped in Syracuse’s offensive outburst against Temple. Nick Luttrell | DO Sportscast Executive Producer

On the first goal Meaghan split three Temple defenders and had a straight angle to the goal to score. Her second goal came on a bizarre sequence as the clock wound down in the first quarter. Meaghan took a shot that hit the crossbar, but Syracuse picked up the ground ball. Megan Carney took a shot that also hit the crossbar, but again, SU recovered. And with 10 seconds remaining, Meaghan isolated her defender behind the net, beat her in a one-on-one and scored the close-range goal.

In the second quarter, Mashewske won a draw after an Owls goal and passed it up to Emily Hawryschuk. Hawryschuk recognized Tyrrell cutting across the middle of the defense and hit her in stride to give her an easy goal.

Almost as if she was thanking Hawryschuk for helping her sister, Emma took a pass from Olivia Adamson off the weave and passed to Hawryschuk right in front of the net to give the sixth-year senior her first goal of the game.

Emma then scored her fourth goal of the game to give Syracuse a 10-4 lead with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. She got the ball directly after the draw, streaked down the field directly to the net and was able to score untouched.

The Tyrrells contributed on another goal when Meaghan almost lost the ball, scooped it back up and spun around Hotham before dishing it to an open Carney, who was positioned next to the net and scored.

At the end of the half, Syracuse had a 13-5 lead, with the Tyrrell sisters responsible for 10 of those goals, and Meaghan picked up where she left off at the start of the third quarter. After Mashewske won the draw, Syracuse strung together three quick passes before Meaghan got it and scored her fourth goal just 12 seconds into the quarter.

The Tyrrells eventually connected in the middle of the third quarter to highlight the career day. Meaghan looped around the weave and passed it to Emma, who spun around Hotham and launched a shot for her fifth goal of the day.

Three minutes later, the two connected again. Emma had a free-position opportunity and a clear shot for a goal herself, but instead passed to her sister cutting to the net, and Meaghan scored her fifth goal of the day to extend SU’s lead to 12.

“We just made eye contact and I knew what she was going to do and she knew what I was going to do,” Meaghan said.

Before Treanor subbed the Tyrrell sisters out with the game at 19-6, Meaghan added one more assist after she picked up a loose ball in a scramble, drew multiple defenders to her and found a wide-open Hawryschuk to give Syracuse its 20th goal of the day.

The sisters finished with 18 of Syracuse’s 34 points, and did it by scoring, passing and working with each other to propel Syracuse to the blowout win.