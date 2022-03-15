Syracuse’s late run secures 5-1 win over Maryland Eastern Shore

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Through the first three innings, Syracuse trailed Maryland Eastern Shore 1-0 and faced its seventh loss in its last eight games. The Orange had left at least two runners on base in each of the first three frames, including the first inning, where they left the inning with the bases loaded.

With Paris Woods at first and one out in the top of the fourth, Hawks’ pitcher Kylee Lehman was replaced by Nasya Goodman after 3 ⅓ scoreless innings. Finally, Syracuse was able to score. Carli Campbell reached on a throwing error, and Tessa Galipeau hit an RBI single to tie the game. Two batters later, Kelly Breen reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in the Orange’s second run and give them a lead they would not relinquish.

Syracuse (11-9, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) outlasted Maryland Eastern Shore (2-16, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) 5-1 in the first meeting between the two sides. Neli Casares-Maher hit three singles to bring her batting average to .424, a top 10 mark in the ACC, and Galipeau continued her hot start to her SU career with three more hits. The duo rank near the top of every offensive category. In her first decision of the year, Kaia Oliver recorded the win, allowing one run on four hits and striking out three batters.

In its most recent game against No. 6 Virginia Tech, Syracuse struck out 17 times in 24 at-bats and recorded just three hits. But against the Hawks, Syracuse registered 10 hits and drew five walks but left 13 runners on base, three more than its previous season high. The Orange left at least one runner on base in every inning they batted in.

Maryland Eastern Shore scored its lone run of the contest in the second inning off a leadoff triple from Rebecca Miller. Lehman promptly singled her home to put the Hawks ahead 1-0. But after Lehman’s hit, Oliver rebounded and retired the next eight Hawks. Lehman and McKenzie Abiley each hit two-out singles in the bottom of the fourth, but Oliver forced a groundout from Ah-Nayia Oglesby to end the inning.

Syracuse added a run onto its 2-1 lead in the fifth inning off an RBI groundout from Woods. In the following frame, Galipeau scored on a wild pitch, and Casares-Maher scored on a Taylor Posner single to give SU a 5-1 lead.

Summer Clark replaced Oliver in the bottom of the fifth and pitched three no-hit innings to secure the win. In Clark’s past three outings, she has pitched an inning or less and allowed at least three runs, which ballooned her ERA from 0.79 to 3.53. But against the Hawks, a Rebecca Clyde error was responsible for her only baserunner. Clark struck out six, including four of the final five batters.