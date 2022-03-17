Opponent Preview: Everything to know about No. 24 Virginia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Wednesday, Syracuse suffered its first multi-goal loss of the season in a 14-10 defeat to No. 13 Florida. The Orange struggled to control possession with 15 turnovers, including six in the first quarter alone. These early turnovers translated into goals as Maggi Hall scored twice, finishing with a hat trick by the end of the night. Hall was one of three UF players to record hat tricks.

SU (6-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) now travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, and concludes its road trip against No. 24 Virginia Tech (7-3, 2-1 ACC). But VT comes into the matchup riding a five-game win streak with wins over Pittsburgh and No. 16 Notre Dame.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Hokies:

All-time series:

Syracuse leads 12-1.

Last time they played:

The Orange shut down the Hokies’ offense in a 9-4 win in their opening game of the 2021 ACC Tournament. SU jumped to a 5-1 lead at halftime and limited scoring runs in the second half. Asa Goldstock recorded six saves while Ella Simkins led the way with four of Syracuse’s 14 caused turnovers.

The Orange’s high-powered attack was able to overcome a Virginia Tech squad that featured one of the best scoring defenses in the ACC. The Tyrrell sisters and Sam Swart all scored two goals to beat the Hokies’ high-pressure backline.

The Hokies report:

In 2021, Virginia Tech was second in the conference in goals allowed with 192. However, the Hokies only played 16 games last year and their goals-against average was in the middle of the pack in the ACC. And over the offseason, the defense lost four key contributors and goalkeeper Angie Benson.

But this lack of returning talent hasn’t affected the defense so far. The Hokies have the fourth-best goals-against average in the ACC. Jordan Tilley and Mary Griffin have stepped up as the top defenders on the team. Both Tilley and Griffin have over 10 caused turnovers and 15 ground balls in 10 starts.

On the other side of the field, VT features an attack that boasts three players with at least 30 points: Sarah Lubnow, Olivia Vergano and Whitney Liebler. Lubnow, the fourth-best scorer in program history, is tied with Sophie Student for the Hokie lead in share of shots, both with a 17.4% share.

How Syracuse beats Virginia Tech:

The Hokies are one of the nation’s best teams at accumulating ground balls as they have 180 in 10 games, the second-highest mark in Division I. So the Orange must emphasize solid ball control, especially after a turnover-filled performance against Florida.

One way Syracuse can achieve this is on the draw as Virginia Tech averages the fewest draw controls per game in the conference. SU has handed draw responsibilities to two players so far this season: Emma Tyrrell and Katelyn Mashewske. So if either Mashewske can hold her own or Emma comes in for crucial draws, SU needs to win the possession battle and create offensive chances in transition.

Player to watch: Sophie Student, midfield, No. 34

Among VT players that have at least 30 shots, Student has the highest usage adjusted expected goals added per game among players who have played all 10 games with a mark of 1.53, per Lacrosse Reference. As a part of Virginia Tech’s current winning streak, the sophomore has increased her offensive production. In the last four games, Student has scored more than one goal every game. This included a four-goal performance against ranked Notre Dame last week.

Student’s recent hot stretch has propelled her near the top of Lacrosse Reference’s “Statistical Tewaaraton” leaderboard, which compares every player’s value. On the season, Student has the fifth-highest EGA, with 40.11.

Stat to know: 11.7 turnovers per game

Virginia Tech’s attack and midfield units have been one of the nation’s top teams in maintaining possession of the ball. The Hokies are the seventh-best team in Division I at limiting turnovers, averaging 11.7 per game.

While VT may not hold onto the ball for very long compared to other ACC teams, it uses its lack of turnovers to create quick offensive opportunities for itself. This will test the Orange as they are only the fifth-best team in the ACC in generating turnovers, averaging just eight per game.