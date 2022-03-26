Observations from SU’s 22-7 win over Temple: Attack dominates, free position success

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

For the first time since Feb. 13, No. 5 Syracuse faced off against an unranked opponent. It played seven straight ranked opponents before Temple, a team that had not beaten a ranked opponent all season going into the matchup.

And in Saturday’s game, SU dominated just like it did against the Binghamton. In the first half alone, both Meaghan and Emma Tyrrell finished with a hat trick. It was the first time all season that the sisters led the Orange in goals and points. And Kimber Hower made three saves and limited the Owls at the free position.

Here are some observations from No. 5 Syracuse’s (8-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) 22-7 win over Temple (7-4).

The attack scores at will

Even against the seven consecutive ranked teams, the Orange had no problem scoring with ease. The lowest goal total against a ranked opponent so far was 10 in a loss to Florida. In SU’s last matchup against an unranked opponent, it scored a season-best 13 goals in the first half against Binghamton, effectively ending the game after 30 minutes. Facing a Temple team that was in the top half of Division I in Lacrosse Reference’s defensive efficiency statistic, Syracuse replicated the success it had against the Bearcats.

Following a goal from Temple’s Maeve Tobin, Emily Hawryschuk responded with her first score. After receiving a pass from Emma, Hawryschuk scored with a close-range shot. After the goal, Kate Mashewske immediately won the draw and the Orange scored immediately. Emma then received the pass and sped into the Owls’ half.

Having bolted past all of Temple’s defenders, Emma scored easily against Annie Carroll to notch her fourth goal of the game. The Orange’s first half run tied their season best in a single half as Sam Swart tied the 13-goal mark with under a minute left.

The latter 30 minutes also continued SU’s dominating attack. Not even 15 seconds into the second half, Hawryschuk sent a high pass to Meaghan for a score. And a minute after Meaghan’s fourth goal of the half, Jenny Markey notched her first goal of the afternoon.

SU also took advantage of the woman-up attack in the second half. After Katie Shallow was given a yellow card, the Orange scored in bunches again. Natalie Smith notched her second goal on a side-winding shot while falling down. A minute later and still on the woman-up, Olivia Adamson wrapped around the net to make the score 19-6. In the final quarter, SU scored three more times, coming up three goals short of its all time record.

Emma Tyrrell propels that dominant attack

Meaghan has been the highlight of the Syracuse attack, leading the team in goals and points. But early on, the attack was propelled by the younger Tyrrell. The junior attacker opened the scoring by beating three defenders into the 8-meter, tying the game at one on her first shot of the afternoon. This started a first quarter that saw Emma record her third hat trick of the season. Two minutes later, Emma rushed into the 8-meter and drew a pushing call. On the free position, Emma scored with a shot that bounced off the post and into the net.

But Emma was also crucial when she didn’t score as well, notching three assists. The third one came on a free position attempt halfway through the third frame. Instead of taking a shot on the free position as she had earlier in the game, Emma opted to dump down to Meaghan, who stood at the right post. With Meaghan now only facing Carroll, she scored easily, making SU’s lead 11.

Midway through the third quarter, Emma continued to add to her dominating goal-scoring performance. The junior sent a hard shot from the middle of the arc that beat Carroll and increased her total to five goals.

Free-position success on both sides

Emma’s second goal came at the free position and preceded efficient results for Syracuse on both ends of the field. Midway through the second quarter, Megan Carney drew a free-position attempt. On the shot, Carney fired right after the whistle with a pinpoint shot into the top left corner of the net.

But the Owls also succeeded on the other side of the field. In the first quarter, Hower saved a free-position attempt from Quinn Nicolai. The Owls drew another free-position attempt with 6:09 left in the first half and again it was Nicolai on the attempt. From the left side of the arc, Nicolai sprinted toward Hower. Nicolai sent a hard, bouncing shot that Hower blocked with her knees. Those two saves made up the majority of Hower’s saves throughout the day.

Abaigeal Ryan finally broke through on the free position for Temple with a pinpoint shot from the top of the arc. However, it took Ryan and the Owls 35 minutes to score their first free-position goal.

Mashewske continues strong draw play

Multiple sloppy performances throughout the three-game road trip and earlier led to the Orange incorporating Sarah Cooper and Emma much more in the draw circle. But against Virginia Tech last week, Mashewske improved with a season-high 11 draw controls, which gained her praise from head coach Kayla Treanor postgame. In the next week against Temple, Mashewske topped that season-best performance.

The junior finished with 14 draw wins against the Owls, surpassing her previous career-high which she accomplished last season against Notre Dame. Her draw wins created immediate transition goals, with Emma’s fourth goal of the afternoon coming immediately after a Mashewske win in the circle.