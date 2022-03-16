No. 3 SU allows 6 1st-quarter goals, fails comeback in 14-10 loss to No. 13 Florida

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Orange had finally put together a consistent scoring run at the start of the fourth quarter when Ashley Gonzalez ran down the left side of Syracuse’s zone. Gonzalez faced immediate pressure from Sarah Cooper and sent a dump-off pass to Danielle Pavinelli.

Pavinelli had continually stopped SU’s momentum throughout the night. With only Bianca Chevarie pressuring her, Pavinelli moved across the 8-meter, sending a quick strike past Delaney Sweitzer as she reached the center to give Florida a 14-9 lead.

Syracuse only scored once more as Pavinelli’s goal stopped a comeback from SU, handing it its biggest loss of the season. In the NCAA Tournament last year, SU controlled the second half against Florida as Emma Ward scored five goals in the final 30 minutes. In Wednesday’s 14-10 loss though, Syracuse was unable to stop Florida early, allowing it to grab a 6-1 lead in the first quarter. The Orange improved throughout the game, but they couldn’t stop the Gators’ persistent offense or get past Sarah Reznick, who finished with 11 saves.

Like in the first quarter against Duke, SU struggled to stop Florida in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Gators had five different goal scorers with Maggi Hall connecting on the opening two scores.

On the first, Hall moved from behind the net and fired a shot while falling down that beat SU goalkeeper Kimber Hower. On the next goal, Emma LoPinto waited for Hall as the sophomore ran toward the 8-meter and scored on a fast shot. LoPinto scored her own goal on a wrap-around from behind the net while Pavinelli found the back of the net from the top of the arc.

Florida also caused six turnovers in the first quarter alone, keying in on the Orange’s struggle to maintain possession as they crossed the midfield line. Emily Hawryschuk was the only player to score for the team. Just over five minutes into the second quarter, SU couldn’t find an open shot and was penalized with its first shot clock violation of the season. The Gators would finish the night with 15 caused turnovers.

Two minutes after the violation, Syracuse got its best offensive chance in transition. Jenny Markey drew three Gator defenders as she moved near the 8-meter, leaving Meaghan Tyrrell wide open on the right side of the arc. With Reznick right in front of her, Meaghan had a point-blank chance. She initially started with a pump fake over Reznick’s head but decided to go low instead. But Reznick remained in front of the net and blocked Meaghan’s shot.

The Gators’ pressure started to translate into scoring in the first quarter. With less than three minutes remaining in the quarter, Maddy Baxter could not hold on to Hawryschuk’s pass near the top of the 8-meter. Emily Heller immediately started Florida’s transition and eventually set up the attack. On the play, LoPinto sent a high pass to Gonzalez, who was able to readjust and score on a low shot past Hower.

Hower’s struggles continued into the second quarter. She sent a pass that was too long for Jenny Markey and the Gators picked up another ground ball. LoPinto quickly generated a one-on-one between her and Hower, and the freshman sent a bounce shot into the back of the net.

After Emma Tyrrell’s first goal of the game, Hower was replaced by USC transfer Sweitzer.

Despite the switch at goalkeeper, Emma’s goal at the 11:41 mark of the second quarter started a run of improved offense for the Orange. Sam Swart scored to make the score 8-3 and less than 20 seconds later, Hawryschuk scored on the transition after Cooper won at the draw. This was SU’s first series of back-to-back goals of the evening.

But the Gators responded anytime the Orange attempted to create momentum. After SU’s first back-to-back goals, Emerson Cabrera scored quickly for UF following a draw control win by Shelton Sawers. And Hall responded to Emma’s goal in the final 10 seconds of the half. LoPinto set up Hall on the give-and-go in the middle of the arc with a low shot that got past Sweitzer to make the score 10-5 at halftime.

After Meaghan scored her first goal of the night in the second half, the Gators were still able to respond as Gonzalez added another goal after a clear attempt.

She dominated alongside Reznick, who made three saves in the third quarter. Midway through the period, Hawryschuk got down on one knee in the 8-meter and sent a sideways slingshot toward the goalkeeper. But Reznick got down on her knees as well and stopped Hawryschuk’s attempt with her stick.

The Orange improved in the fourth quarter as Hawryschuk scored on a hard free position shot. Two minutes later, Olivia Adamson also scored on the free position, this time sending it on a shot in the middle of the net.

Megan Carney added to this run as well one minute later. Reznick blocked a low Hawryschuk shot with her knees to stop an SU attack. But on the clear attempt, Paisley Eagan lost control of the ball and Hawryschuk quickly picked it up. The fifth-year darted down the middle of the field right before sending it to Carney, who had quickly moved in front of Reznick. Carney’s shot beat Reznick as the Orange moved closer to tying the game.

However, Pavinelli’s goal increased the Gator lead while the Orange were unable to keep up the dominant offensive play. Following Natalie Smith’s first goal of the season, Meaghan drew a free position chance in the waning minutes of the game.

Meaghan made an initial fake, but had Emma Wightman and Leigh Lingo pressuring her quickly after the fake. The pressure caused Meaghan to send a wobbly shot that Reznick easily blocked to seal the win for Florida.