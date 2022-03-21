Syracuse remains unranked in back-to-back weeks for 1st time since 2012
For the first time since May 2012, Syracuse is unranked for back-to-back weeks.
The Orange defeated unranked Stony Brook, 14-9, on Saturday in Long Island. They received votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse poll, but not enough to crack the top-20.
At 3-4, Syracuse is the only Atlantic Coast Conference team that is currently unranked. They’re one of two ACC teams that sits below .500 overall, with the other being Notre Dame at 2-3. Syracuse has seven games remaining this season, and all but one are against ranked opponents (the exception being an April 7 matchup at UAlbany).
Against Stony Brook, neither team led by more than a goal in the first half. Then, Syracuse used an 8-0 run to pull away. It played strong man-down defense and had success on man-up offense during that stretch. Tucker Dordevic scored a career-high six goals and added a career-high three assists. Brendan Curry added three goals and two assists.
Syracuse returns home to play No. 12 Duke on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
