Syracuse remains unranked in back-to-back weeks for 1st time since 2012

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

For the first time since May 2012, Syracuse is unranked for back-to-back weeks.

The Orange defeated unranked Stony Brook, 14-9, on Saturday in Long Island. They received votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse poll, but not enough to crack the top-20.

At 3-4, Syracuse is the only Atlantic Coast Conference team that is currently unranked. They’re one of two ACC teams that sits below .500 overall, with the other being Notre Dame at 2-3. Syracuse has seven games remaining this season, and all but one are against ranked opponents (the exception being an April 7 matchup at UAlbany).

Against Stony Brook, neither team led by more than a goal in the first half. Then, Syracuse used an 8-0 run to pull away. It played strong man-down defense and had success on man-up offense during that stretch. Tucker Dordevic scored a career-high six goals and added a career-high three assists. Brendan Curry added three goals and two assists.

Syracuse returns home to play No. 12 Duke on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

