Syracuse University Pride Union hosts 20th annual Drag Show Finals

Thursday night kicked off with high energy as drag enthusiasts arrived at Goldstein Auditorium while music played and colorful lights radiated around the auditorium. The audience cheered and clapped in anticipation of the start of the show as the music got lower and the stage lights dimmed.

On March 10, three contestants competed in the Syracuse University Pride Union’s 20th annual Drag Show Finals. The competition took place a month after the preliminary competition held on Feb. 10.

To kick off the night, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season six contestant and guest host, Pandora Boxx, gave a delightful performance of Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever.” Following the performance, members of Pride Union’s executive board welcomed the audience and introduced the second special guest, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season six, Kylie Sonique Love.

One audience member, television, radio and film senior Paul Levine, said they came to the show to see Love and all of the talented performers competing. After attending the preliminaries, Levine said their expectations for the night were some “sickening” performances.

“I’m obsessed — love the lighting, good vibes, happy to be here with great people,” Levine said.

Love and Boxx then introduced the judges for the competition: Judas Joe Manson, one of the top Lady Gaga impersonators, Maxi Glamour, who competed on the third season of “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” and Tenderoni, the 2021 Drag King of the Year.

The queens cracked jokes as the audiences laughed out loud, and they introduced the next performance of the night from one of the judges, Glamour.

The self-proclaimed “Demon Queen of Polka and Baklava,” Glamour delivered a live flute and singing performance. Glamour impressed the crowd with their powerful vocals and fearlessness as they death dropped from the stage onto the floor.

After they were crowned as the winner of the event, Dilf Dangerbottom strutted down the runway to the sound of applause.

Jaden Chen | Asst. Photo Editor

Dirty Lucciano was the first contestant to hit the stage. The queen commanded the stage from the moment she walked in, delivering a performance of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” that had the audience on their feet. The stage lit up in orange lights as the song reached its peak.

The next contestant to perform was Vita Vanitea. She paid homage to her Chinese culture with an entertaining performance of Sue’s “Mean Time”— 時候. The performance incorporated mesmerizing props, intricate choreography and lots of red glitter. She delivered her performance with her charismatic and sensual energy.

One of Vanitea’s friends, public relations senior Phoebe Velez, came in with full support. Although she couldn’t make it to the preliminaries, Velez said she came to see her friend and cheer her on.

“I am expecting to get really loud when Vita comes on stage. There’s just a lot of excitement in the air,” Velez said.

The last contestant to perform was Dilf Dangerbottom. The drag king took the audience on a three-part adventure, performing a medley of songs that merged into a well-rounded performance. The king incorporated chairs, shoes, whips and cheeks, turning up the temperature in the auditorium and leaving the audience wanting more.

Following the last competitor, Judas Joe Manson performed Lady Gaga’s “Teeth.” The queen effortlessly lip synced every single word and nailed the choreography, leaving the audience in awe of her resemblance to the pop icon.

After her performance, Drag King of the Year Tenderoni performed a medley of high-energy songs. The king demonstrated how he won the title as his smooth moves graced the stage and turned the vibrations up. His medley ended with MNEK’s “At Night (I Think About You),” which excited the crowd as they sang along.

Love delivered the last performance of the night, with a jazz rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” The queen entertained the audience with her overflowing white dress and accidental full frontal. It was a good way to end the night before the audience drumroll to find out the winner. After much excitement and anticipation, the winner of the night was Dilf Dangerbottom.

Dangerbottom fell on their feet as their name was announced, overwhelmed with joy. Then Love crowned Dangerbottom, and they strutted down the runway like a champion.

The competition was followed by a meet and greet with all the guest hosts and judges.

One of Dangerbottom’s closest friends, SUNY-ESF student E Schwartz, shared their excitement and pride after the win.

“Tonight was everything I expected at minimum (and) 100% more,” Schwartz said. “I knew they could do it —I had no doubts; I had no reservations. It was all just like, ‘Were they gonna get in their head?’ And the answer was no, they killed that sh*t.”