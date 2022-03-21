There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

lthough many people go to Syracuse University’s games for the teams, they don’t realize that a large portion of the energy comes from the band. The Sour Sitrus Society — SU’s pep band for basketball games — creates the atmosphere, bolstering the cheering and yelling from the crowd to support the team and liven spirits.

So when the men’s and women’s basketball teams pack up and head to the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA Tournaments, a few lucky members of Sitrus join them wherever the game takes them.

This year, the men’s team traveled to Brooklyn, New York, and I was one of the lucky 29.