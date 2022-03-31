DPS investigating anti-Buddhist comments on Discord

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating reports of hateful and threatening messages directed toward the Buddhist community on Discord, according to a campus-wide email Thursday.

DPS said it has already conducted multiple interviews in addition to contacting the reporting party for further details. It also reviewed the Discord page where the messages were posted.

The department has also alerted the New York State Police Bias Task Force and submitted a formal complaint to the FBI Internet Complaint Crime Center, as well as engaged the assistance of the Syracuse Police Department and filed a subpoena request with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office.

“We condemn any attempts to threaten or intimidate any members of our campus community. Everyone should feel welcomed and safe, whether engaging in person or in virtual spaces. We have reached out to those impacted to provide support and assistance at this time,” said Allen Groves, the senior vice president and chief student experience officer at SU, in the email.

DPS does not have any suspects, the email said, but Groves said that if the university learns that anyone affiliated with SU was responsible for these actions, it will hold them accountable.

On Feb. 4, DPS investigated reports of anti-Asian language on Discord. The individual believed to be responsible for these comments was identified by DPS on March 2.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact DPS at (315) 443-2224, via the Silent Witness tool or the Rave Guardian app.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.