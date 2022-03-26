Jaheem Hayles begins the 1st week of outdoor season with 2 wins for Syracuse

In the first week of the outdoor season, Syracuse competed in two separate meets one at FSU and the other at NC State.

In North Carolina on Thursday, Silas Derfel was the lone Syracuse runner in the men’s 1500m. He placed 153rd with a final time of 3:54.27. That same day in Raleigh, Emily Lane competed in the women’s 10000m, she finished in 35:35.09 and placed 60th.

Down in Tallahassee, Jaheem Hayles picked up right where he left off in the indoor season, placing sixth overall and finishing the 200m in 21.53 seconds. Trei Thorogood finished slightly behind Hayles placing 11th overall at 22.00 flat and Anthony Vazquez rounded out the race for Syracuse, who placed 14th overall at 22.38.

On the women’s side, Janelle Pottinger placed eighth overall with a final time of 25.21. Kaleia Arrington placed 12th (25.65) and Kennedy Tarley finished at 14th (26.13).

The action continued on Friday starting off with Hayles winning the 110m hurdles at 14.11. Following Hayles, Naseem Smith placed third (14.46), Vazquez placed fourth (14.72), Xayvion Perkins placed fifth (14.77), Isaiah Lewis placed sixth (14.92), and finally David Peters placed seventh (15.12). Syracuse had a near clean sweep with runners taking six of the first seven places.

In the women’s 100m hurdles Shaleah Colaire placed third finishing the race in 13.83. Following her were CJ Fox and Kirstyn Schechter who placed sixth and seventh respectively.

The 4x100m relay was next and Vazquez, Lewis, Hayles, and Thorogood finished in 41.76 seconds, winning the race. On the women’s side, Arrington, Kahniya James, Pottinger, and Colaire finished in second place in 46.96 seconds.

In the 400m, Kennedy Tarley finished in third place (58.39) and Pottinger placed sixth (59.90).

On the women’s side in the 100m dash, James placed fifth in at 11.76. On the men’s side Thorogood placed seventh coming in at 10.69 seconds.

Down in Raleigh, the men’s 10k took place. Sam Lawler finished in first amongst Syracuse runners placing 41st (29:32.71). Following him were Alex Comerford and Noah Beveridge who placed 53rd (29:40.26) and 59th (29:50.87) respectively. The final two competitors in the race for Syracuse were Zach Whetstone, who placed 71st (30:05.53), and Ethan Wechsler, who placed 74th (30:07.87).

In his steeplechase debut, Kevin Robertson placed 12th in 8:52.53 seconds. In the women’s 1500m, Sage Brooks placed 91st (4:31.84) and Emma Eastman placed 124th in the 5k with a final time of (17:21.13)