Syracuse outmatched by No. 6 Virginia Tech in Friday’s doubleheader

Summer Clark needed just one more out to escape a disaster for the Orange. Clark was subbed in after starter Ariana Adams gave up five runs in the third, and she was hoping to keep the game within striking distance.

While she put out the first two batters she faced, consecutive walks got the bases loaded. Emma Ritter stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam that sailed way over the centerfield fence.

This put the Orange in an 11-1 hole. Syracuse (10-8, 1-4 Atlantic Coast) was outmatched by No. 6 Virginia Tech (17-3, 5-0 ACC) after dropping both games of Friday’s doubleheader. The first game stopped after four and a half innings because the Hokies hit the mercy rule by being up 13-1. The Orange lost 8-1 in the second game, but kept it relatively close until Virginia Tech separated the game in the bottom of the sixth.

The Orange started with two singles in a row and a stolen base put runners on second and third. Then, Virginia Tech pitcher Keely Rochard threw a wild pitch and Angel Jasso scored to put SU up 1-0. Adams opened the game pretty well too, finishing the first inning in five batters with no runs scored.

Rochard stopped Syracuse’s momentum in its tracks by fanning three Orange batters in the top of the second. Adams began to slip in the second, giving up a double to kick off the inning. She got it together and struck out two batters, but Darby Trull hit a line drive to right field that allowed Bre Peck to score and even out the game.

With the exception of Carli Campbell stealing two bases in the third inning, the Orange didn’t accomplish much on offense in the third. Pitching coach Sydney O’Hara chatted with Adams after she gave up two hard hit singles to start the inning. But the interaction didn’t change the game as Adams threw a wild pitch that put two runners in scoring position before walking Ritter to load the bases. The Hokies kept finding gaps in the Orange’s defense as a series of carefully hit singles put the score at 6-1.

That’s when Clark came in for Adams. A fielder’s choice let another run score, but Clark got the Orange two outs and a chance to end the inning. She followed that up by walking two batters and loading up the bases once again. Ritter capitalized by hitting a massive home run, giving the Hokies an 11-1 lead.

After that ten run explosion in the third inning, the Hokies coasted to the victory. Syracuse only managed one hit for the rest of the game, and Virginia Tech tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning.

The second game was very quiet to start out as the teams traded 1-2-3 innings. Syracuse left a runner on base in the second, and the Hokies got their offense going in the back half of the inning. After Ritter stole second, Peck hit a single along the first base line that bounced off Tessa Galipeau’s glove. This sent Ritter home and Virginia Tech took a 1-0 lead.

Hokies pitcher Emma Lemley no-hit Syracuse in the third inning, and then her team continued its success at the plate. Virginia Tech’s first three batters of the inning all singled off pitcher Lindsey Hendrix, which piled on another run. Following that, Kelsey Brown ran home on a ground out to shortstop Neli Casares-Maher and the Hokies led by 3.

The Orange fired back in the fourth inning once Casares-Maher doubled to right center. A Kelly Breen double shortly after sent Casares-Maher home and the Orange avoided a shutout. Then, Taylor Posner walked and Angie Ramos beat out a ground ball, which set up bases loaded with two outs. But catcher Laila Alves couldn’t take advantage as Lemley caught her swinging on the third pitch of the at-bat.

A pair of doubles to begin the fourth inning prompted head coach Shannon Doepking to pull Hendrix for Kaia Oliver. Oliver’s first batter lined out, but then Trull hit a triple deep to right center that split the outfielders. This allowed Jayme Bailey to score and the Hokies held a 5-1 lead.

Syracuse hit a slump in the fifth and sixth innings, with Lemley striking out five of six batters. The Hokies took off in the bottom of the sixth with help from a Mackenzie Lawter two-run homer and a wild pitch that let Morgan Overaitis steal home. Down 8-1, the Orange couldn’t make the miracle happen in the bottom of the seventh

The Orange just could not get their offense going as they only recorded seven hits and scored two runs through both games. Virginia Tech also struck out 26 Orange batters on Friday.

Syracuse will finish up its series against the Hokies when the two teams meet on Sunday at noon.