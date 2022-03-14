Syracuse remains at No. 3 in IL rankings following 17-11 win at Virginia

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse remained No. 3 in the weekly Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll after defeating No. 14 Virginia 17-11 on Saturday. The Orange still sit behind undefeated Atlantic Coast Conference rivals No. 1 Boston College and No. 2 North Carolina for the sixth consecutive week as both sides have a perfect 8-0 record.

The Orange trailed 1-0 early in the first quarter but responded with a 4-1 run to build a three-goal lead entering the second quarter. SU would never trail again and won by six goals in its fourth-straight win over the Cavaliers. The win marked SU’s third conference victory and fifth win over a ranked opponent this season.

Meaghan Tyrrell led the Orange with five goals, five goals for the second straight game after notching five in the second half against Duke. Meaghan leads the Orange with 28 goals which ranks in the top 20 nationally. Her younger sister, Emma Tyrrell, also scored three goals against the Cavaliers, her second most in a game this season.

Emma also led SU with eight draw controls on Saturday and currently leads the team with 42 total. Kimber Hower once again played the full 60 minutes for the Orange in goal against UVA. For the first five games of the season, head coach Kayla Treanor split time between Hower and Delaney Sweitzer, but Hower played the whole game against UVA, making five saves with a 31.3% save percentage in only her second career start.

Syracuse continues its three-game road trip on Wednesday against No. 13 Florida in Gainesville in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament quarterfinal. SU won that matchup 17-11 and advanced to its eighth Final Four in program history. On Saturday, the Orange will conclude the trip at No. 24 Virginia Tech, who has won four straight.