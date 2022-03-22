Tucker Dordevic wins ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after 9 point outing

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Tucker Dordevic was named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He split the award with Duke’s Brennan O’Neill, according to a release from the conference.

Dordevic is the first Syracuse player to earn an ACC weekly honor this season. He had a career-high six goals, three assists and nine points in Syracuse’s 14-9 win over Stony Brook on Saturday. The performance was his fourth game — out of seven games this season — that Dordevic has notched five or more goals.

The attack leads SU in goals (26) and assists (nine).

O’Neill also had six goals and three assists in No. 12 Duke’s win over Towson on Saturday. Dordevic and O’Neill will face off when unranked Syracuse plays Duke on Saturday at noon in the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse is currently the only ACC team that is unranked, sitting at 3-4 so far this season. The Orange beat Stony Brook on the weekend but couldn’t break into Inside Lacrosse’s top 20 rankings. It marked the first time SU was unranked in back-to-back weeks since 2012.