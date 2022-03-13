Jimmy Boeheim earns ACC All-Tournament 2nd team honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds in Syracuse’s two Atlantic Coast Conference tournament games, Jimmy Boeheim was named to the ACC All-Tournament Second Team. He’s the only SU player to earn a spot on either team, and he joins Virginia Tech’s Storm Murphy and Darius Maddox, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Boston College’s Quinten Post as second-team selections.

Jimmy contributed 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the Orange’s 96-point outburst against Florida State, though he only played 22 minutes after picking up his second foul at the 13:35 mark of the first half — prompting SU to turn to its three-guard lineup, which keyed its transition offense and 51% shooting from the field.

But after Buddy Boeheim was suspended for Syracuse’s quarterfinal game against Duke for punching FSU’s Wyatt Wilkes in the mid-section, Jimmy emerged as the Orange’s leading scorer against the top-seeded Blue Devils. He totaled a season-high 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, with the 20 attempts tying his most in a game this year, while contributing seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

“Jimmy wanted to get his little brother another game, and he did everything he could to accomplish that,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said, while adding later in his opening statement that Jimmy “was just tremendous tonight.”

Jimmy said that he knew he’d have to be aggressive against the Blue Devils entering that game, given that Buddy, SU’s focal point on offense and the ACC’s leading scorer in the regular season, was missing from the lineup. And when Duke contained Cole Swider in the first half and forced him into foul trouble, the need for Jimmy to produce surfaced even more.

It capped his lone season at Syracuse, where he finished with an average of 13.7 points per game — the fourth-highest total on the Orange — and 6.2 rebounds. He transferred from Cornell for the 2021-22 season after three seasons with the Big Red, including a junior year where he led them in scoring with 16.7 points per game before his senior year was canceled due to COVID-19.