Syracuse jumps to No. 4 in Inside Lacrosse rankings after 22-7 win over Temple

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Following a 22-7 victory of unranked Temple, Syracuse jumped up one spot to No. 4 in the weekly Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll after then-No. 3 Maryland lost to then-No. 15 James Madison 13-8. Syracuse sits behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 2 Boston College and No. 3 Northwestern.

On Saturday, after the Owls scored the opening goal just one minute into the game, Syracuse responded with a 6-0 run which included an Emma Tyrrell hat trick and led 7-2 by the end of the first quarter. Temple cut the deficit to as low as four goals twice in the second quarter but after a 5-1 Orange run to conclude the period, the Owls’ deficit increased to 13-5.

In the second half, the Orange outscored the Owls 9-2, including three woman-up goals that secured a 15-goal victory for the Orange in the first of a four-game home stand. Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma both had a game-high five goals apiece. This marks Meaghan’s fifth game with at least five goals this season and she currently leads SU with 38 goals and 54 points.

It was a dominant performance for the Orange who doubled the amount of shots and draw controls the Owls had. Syracuse was a perfect 12-of-12 in clear attempts, and the victory marks SU’s first nonconference victory since Feb. 20 against Stony Brook.

SU continues its home stretch on Tuesday when it hosts No. 6 Loyola, who enters with a perfect 9-0 record after defeating Boston University 23-5. The Orange and the Greyhounds faced each other twice last year, once in the season opener and the other in the NCAA Tournament. SU won both games with a combined score of 38-14.