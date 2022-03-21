Notebook: Quarterbacks, coaches adjust to new offense in return to practice

Spring break, sandwiched between the first week of practices and the final three, provided an opportunity for Syracuse players to rest and regroup — something quarterback Garrett Shrader took advantage of, his mom, Christie said.

During his time off, Shrader usually likes to fly planes, hunt and fish, among other activities. But Syracuse’s offensive line coach, Mike Schmidt, told Shrader, “Whatever you do, don’t go flying when you go home,” Christie said. So Shrader rested and strung his guitar at home, while also lifting and spending some time throwing with his trainer, Anthony Boone.

On Monday, SU returned for its second week of spring practices, and the Orange will practice six times in the next two weeks before playing their annual spring exhibition game on April 1 in the Carrier Dome. Four final practices will follow the exhibition game and end Syracuse’s spring practice slate.

SU has been adjusting to a new offensive system brought in by offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who both came in from Virginia — the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top passing unit last season. It’s a system Shrader’s father, Tracey, said is less dependent on Sean Tucker and a running game, and allows for more deep shots downfield. It’s more comparable to what Shrader ran at Mississippi State in 2019, and even in high school at Charlotte Christian (N.C.), Tracey said.

“He’s really excited about the offensive coaches that have come in, and the scheme and being able to do more things opening it up,” Tracey said. “It’s not as restricted. And playmakers can make plays, and they can air it out more — he’s always wanted to do that.”

Shrader meshes with new coaches

As Anae and Beck were installing plays and meeting with Shrader, they introduced one new play that the quarterback thought needed a different name, Christie said. The coaches told Shrader that if that’s what he wanted, they would go with it. It’s a small example of the collaboration efforts between the returning quarterback and his newest two coaches as they become familiar with each other, Christie said.

“He really likes the new OC and the quarterback coach, they work very well together,” Christie said. “He feels they have confidence in him, which I think is huge for Garrett.”

Virginia and Syracuse were flipped in terms of how its offenses produced last season, with the Cavaliers ranking last in the conference in rushing, but first in passing. The Orange were first in rushing but last in passing. Tracey said Syracuse’s coaches want Shrader to pass more than he runs, but they’ve also designed some quarterback run plays for him.

In Monday’s practice, the offense ran read options in front of Anae, faking handoffs to running backs before running left, and wide receiver Courtney Jackson, among other skill position players, participated in the drill.

Shrader working the read option here in front of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae. pic.twitter.com/Zu9OVta8lD — Connor Smith (@csmith17_) March 21, 2022

The word Shrader used when talking about the new offense’s goal to his parents was “balance,” they said. Toward the start of Monday’s practice, Syracuse practiced goal-to-go situations with the ball inside the 10-yard line. Shrader handed off to Tucker and other running backs multiple times, but also threw a few passes — including one where he rolled to his right but threw an incomplete pass wide. Later, Shrader hit redshirt freshman receiver Umari Hatcher on a slant for a touchdown.

Shrader and the other quarterbacks also threw passes from midfield to receivers matched one-on-one with a cornerback. After some low and wide throws at the start of the drill, Shrader linked up with Jackson and Anthony Queeley on a few throws. Dino Babers said Shrader has shown improvement with his accuracy and decision making so far in spring ball, but his biggest jump might come later during summer break.

Shrader hits Courtney Jackson just in bounds here after a nice route. pic.twitter.com/ARM0rA9ITW — Connor Smith (@csmith17_) March 21, 2022

Dan Villari learns new offense at new school

Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse in January after appearing in four games with the Wolverines last season. The 6-foot-4, 237-pound Villari was a dual-threat quarterback coming out of Plainedge (New York) High School, and ran for more yards and touchdowns than he threw for. Babers said that he was impressed by Villari’s running ability (and that of the other quarterbacks, too) even as the quarterback continues to learn SU’s offense.

“He’s learning a new thing as well. But to have a big ol’ strapping guy back there that can do some things, it’s gonna be awesome,” Babers said. “And as the closer we get to scrimmages, and (the quarterbacks are) allowed to use their legs more and more, you’ll get a better vision.”

Villari’s high school coach Rob Shaver said the biggest thing the quarterback is focused on right now is learning the offense and all its terminologies. Shaver watched last Tuesday at a Long Island field as Villari worked on learning the plays on his wristband while going through the precise language of each one. Villari practiced with his quarterback coach, three other players and no lineman, but still yelled out protections before each play, Shaver said.

“Once he gets (the terminologies) he can just turn his brain off and play,” Shaver said. “He’s as good as I’ve seen. So that’s going to be the big challenge for him, is just trying to catch up with terminologies and schemes and what the coaches want him to do.”

On Monday, Villari was seen working in the same drills as Shrader and the other quarterbacks, hitting receivers on crossing and out routes, among others. When asked about quarterback depth, and a potential quarterback competition, Babers said that it would be easier to determine after scrimmages.

Here’s a look at Michigan transfer QB Dan Villari with a toss over the middle: pic.twitter.com/JHOpuT5NJ6 — Connor Smith (@csmith17_) March 21, 2022

With a returning quarterback in Shrader, Villari could potentially see snaps in other spots, such as on special teams or in offensive skill positions. Villari played defensive back in high school, and is also comfortable blocking or taking snaps out of a wildcat formation, Shaver said, but never saw time as a punt or kick returner.

Updates from Babers

Kicker Andre Szmyt returned to Syracuse for a fifth year after winning the Lou Groza Award (given annually to the nation’s best kicker) in 2018, but recorded the lowest field goal percentage of his career last year. Babers hired Bob Ligashesky as SU’s new special teams coordinator after the season, and the head coach said Szmyt and Ligashesky have been a “good match” so far. Babers said Szmyt wants to play in the NFL, and Ligashesky coached special teams for over a decade in the NFL, making his experience an “awesome gift.”

Babers said he’s seen his offensive line, one that’s been ravaged by injuries at various points of recent seasons, do some “fantastic things” this spring. When asked about redshirt junior Carlos Vettorello, who has played tackle and center during his career, Babers said he’s seen “growth” with his recent spring play at tackle.

“We just got to see if that’s the best spot for the team,” Babers said. “But there’s no doubt that he’s gotten better.”

Babers also discussed Steve Linton, a 6-foot-5, 217-pound redshirt sophomore who recorded six tackles over seven games last season at defensive end and outside linebacker. He’s an “extremely talented” player, Babers said, but still has a lot of work to do, and needs to prove that in scrimmages and games, particularly by not staying stationary.