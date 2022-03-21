Syracuse falls to No. 5 in the IWCLA rankings, marking lowest ranking of season

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Following a 14-10 defeat to then-No. 13 Florida and a 17-5 win over then-No. 24 Virginia Tech, Syracuse fell to No. 5 in the Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association poll. This is the first week that the Orange are not ranked third. Both Maryland and Northwestern — a team that beat Syracuse in overtime at the beginning of March — moved past SU to third and fourth, respectively.

Last Wednesday, the Orange suffered their first multi-goal loss of the season to the Gators. UF scored the game’s first six goals, while Syracuse turned the ball over six times. It wasn’t until there were 25 seconds left in the first quarter that SU scored its first goal when Emily Hawryschuk notched her 20th of the season.

While Syracuse scored more in the second and third quarters, Florida always had a response with Danielle Pavinelli scoring a game-high four goals. The Orange finally started to create a consistent scoring run in the fourth quarter. Hawryschuk, Olivia Adamson and Megan Carney all netted goals, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

The Orange concluded the road trip against Virginia Tech that saw improved offensive play. SU took 10 more shots than the Hokies and won the draw control battle 20-6. The victory also saw Syracuse’s top scorers improve on the stat sheet.

After combining for two goals against the Gators, Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell recorded eight and seven points, respectively. Hawryschuk led the team with five goals, which included a hat trick in the fourth quarter.

“It was a great game, one of our best games we’ve played so far this season,” SU head coach Kayla Treanor said. “We were able to dominate all over the field on the draw (and) on the offensive end.”

