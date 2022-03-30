Syracuse expands Veo scooter and bikes fleet, improves parking in city

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Syracuse and Veo, a vehicle-sharing company, announced that the city’s fleet of scooters and bikes will be returning and expanding following the winter season.

Veo is also altering its parking policies for scooters and bikes, providing new initiatives for residents with “convenient, affordable, and sustainable transportation options,” according to a release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s office.

The city said in the release that Syracuse’s micromobility fleet will increase by 300%. Micromobility refers to a range of small, lightweight vehicles operated by one person including bicycles, e-bikes, electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles and electric pedal-assisted bicycles.

The upcoming fleet will include a new e-bike with throttle-assisted motor and pedals. The new bike, the press release said, makes it easier for varying body types and physical abilities to ride comfortably for long distances.

Syracuse’s bike share program returned to the city in October 2021 following the initiative’s suspension in 2020. In the 2021 agreement, the city partnered with Veo for a fleet of 50 Veo Halo pedal assist e-bikes and up to 250 Astro electric scooters.

“We started slowly with plans to grow, and based on last year’s high ridership and positive community feedback, we are expanding and improving the program with Veo all around the city,” Mayor Ben Walsh said in the release.

Scooters and bikes in the program will no longer be equipped with locks to improve convenience and accessibility, the 2022 press release wrote. Syracuse will now have 225 throttle-assist Cosmo e-bikes, 225 stand-up Astro scooters and up to 50 Halo pedal bikes, according to the release.

Veo has also recently launched Group Ride, which allows one Veo account holder to have multiple riders operating vehicles at the same time without others needing to make an account. The company will also host community outreach events throughout the city in hopes of signing up new riders, the release said.

“We’re also committed to providing an equitable service that works for the entire community, and as fuel prices increase, micromobility offers a more affordable mobility option,” Veo CEO Candice Xie said in the release.