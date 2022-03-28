SU releases list of events for 2022 Trans Week of Liberation

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

Monday marks the start of the Syracuse University LGBTQ Resource Center’s 2022 Trans Week of Liberation, which will highlight the disproportionate impact that the carceral system has on the transgender community and the importance of liberation, the resource center said in a post on Instagram.

The resource center will put on four events throughout the week.

On Monday, March 28, the opening ceremony for the week will take place in Hendricks Chapel at 11 a.m. At the event, the Trans Pride flag will be raised, and Rabbi Sarah Noyovitz will give a speech.

The next event, a Trans Affinity Group meeting, will take place on Wednesday, March 30 in Schine Student Center room 132 at 7 p.m. This will be a closed event for trans, nonbinary, genderqueer and questioning students to discuss prison abolition.

On Thursday, March 31, the Keynote Event will take place in room 200 of Falk College at 6:30 p.m. After a screening of the film “Where Justice Ends,” Jennifer Love Williams, a formerly incarcerated Black transwoman and activist, will lead a discussion with attendees.

The last event, Knit 3 Spill the Tea, will take place on Friday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. in Schine 132. Attendees will be able to craft while participating in an open discussion about prison abolition and the carceral system’s impact on trans folks.

Prospective attendees must register for the keynote event, while all other events do not require an RSVP. For more information or to request accommodations, email [email protected] or call 315-443-0228.