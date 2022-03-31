SU Outing Club spends spring break in West Virginia for 1st time since pandemic

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

In this fast-paced digital age, a week in the wilderness away from it all sounded appealing to the members of the Syracuse University Outing Club.

During a brief moment of cell reception, Eva Morris, a freshman at SU studying communications design, texted her mom, “Not to sound like a complete hippie, but I’ve never felt so connected to myself or nature before.”

This was the first SU Outing Club spring break trip to Franklin, West Virginia, since the beginning of the pandemic. Only one out of the 50 people who signed up for this excursion has gone on it before. Prior to the pandemic, the Outing Club had been doing this same trip for 50 years, with the first trip to Franklin taking place in 1971.

Members said the club goes to the West Virginia town because it’s a place where they can bike, hike and rock climb. The local people there even have the trip marked on their calendar in preparation of welcoming the club every year, the club’s vice president, Thomas Brossi, said.

On this year’s trip, there was a different outing led by a knowledgeable team leader every day of the week. They backpacked, rock climbed, mountain biked, hiked and went caving. For Brossi, a fourth year architecture student at SU, the rock climbing experience was especially notable.

“Rock climbing was cool because usually I just go to the rock climbing gym, but this was outside and it was just a whole different experience,” Brossi said.

For Morris, going caving for the first time was a big part of what made this trip special for her. There was a moment where they arrived at a big opening in the cave and the team leader suggested she and the rest of her club members turn off their flashlights.

“It was scary at first but then it was super peaceful and calm. It was absolute silence,” Morris said.

Min Jin, a freshman studying psychology, was completely new to all of the trip’s activities. As an international student from China, Jin said she was interested in joining the trip as an opportunity to see other parts of the country.

Jin said she felt very welcomed to the club as a complete beginner. The team leaders were all very knowledgeable and helped Jin feel a sense of achievement from climbing to the top of the rocks.

“This club is not only for someone who’s good at outdoor sports. It’s friendly to beginners and gives us the chance to try new things,” Jin said.

Without any Wi-Fi or consistent cell service, there were a lot of bonding opportunities. They spent time around the campfire, strumming guitars and singing. There was even a kickball match between the SUNY-ESF and SU students.

This trip gave students a chance to put their assignments and other worries on pause as they enjoyed the outdoors.

“It made me realize how stressed I was this semester because I felt like I could finally breathe,” Morris said.