SA proceeds with Menstrual Products Initiative, concludes SA bylaws investigation

Student Association President David Bruen announced on Monday that phase one of the menstrual products initiative will soon be completed, and phase two of the initiative will begin this summer.

Phase one of the process will supply menstrual products to the Life Sciences Complex, the Barnes Center at The Arch, Falk College, Bird Library and the Schine Student Center with a total cost of $29,925 for the machines and $27,000 for the products.

Phase two of the initiative consists of supplying menstrual products to Hinds Hall, Link Hall, Slocum Hall, Bowne Hall, the Physics Building, Huntington Beard Crouse Hall, the Hall of Languages, Hendricks Chapel, Carnegie Library, the Newhouse of Public Communication and the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. The total cost of phase two will be $59,455.

In light of the upcoming SA election, the Board of Elections announced today that it conducted an investigation for “a possible violation of the SA bylaws” into presidential candidate Jordan Pierre and vice presidential candidate Lauren Gloster. This was the second investigation into this candidate duo, and it concluded a day later after finding the campaign did not violate any SA bylaws.

Board of Elections Chair Richard Kaufman IV announced that three candidates dropped out of the upcoming SA election. Maram Ahmed and Zikora Lotachukwu Nnam dropped out of the race for president and executive vice president, and Cassidy Snyder dropped out as a candidate for assembly representative at-large.

Other Business:

SA also passed a bill that goes towards the purchase of 175 reusable bags for distribution to students on Earth Day. The total cost of the bags will be $2,231.25.

The Atlantic Coast Conference symposium will take place this weekend, and SA encouraged other members to attend the event.

