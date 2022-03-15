Sarah Cooper named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Following a 17-11 win against No. 14 Virginia on Saturday, Syracuse defender Sarah Cooper earned Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday. This marks the fifth consecutive week a SU player has won a weekly honor.

Cooper recorded three draw controls, two forced turnovers and one ground ball against the Cavaliers. The game started out back and forth as Syracuse led 5-4 early in the second quarter, but a 5-0 SU run extended the lead to 10-4, and Syracuse picked up its second consecutive win and third overall ACC victory.

The 2021 Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association first team All-American leads the Orange in 2022 with 12 ground balls and is tied with fellow defender Katie Goodale for most caused turnovers with 11. In December, Cooper was named to USA Lacrosse Magazine’s preseason All-American first team.

Syracuse continues its three-game road trip on Wednesday when it takes on No. 13 Florida in a rematch of the 2021 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The Orange won 17-11 as SU advanced to its eighth Final Four. Syracuse then concludes the road swing at Virginia Tech on Saturday.