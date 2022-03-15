Pi’erre Bourne to headline University Union Bandersnatch concert on March 25

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union announced in a press release that Pi’erre Bourne will headline the second Bandersnatch concert of the 2021-22 school year, with support from Zack Fox and Syracuse University musician DJ Jill, on March 25 in Goldstein Auditorium. This comes after the Bandersnatch concert scheduled for earlier in the spring semester was canceled due to inclement weather.

Bourne — known for his producer tag, “Yo Pi’erre, wanna come out here?,” which comes from an episode of “The Jamie Foxx Show” — is a well-known producer, rapper and audio engineer who grew up in Queens, New York. He has produced hit songs like “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti and “Gummo” by 6ix9ine, and he also has production credits on albums like Lil Uzi Vert’s “Eternal Atake,” Gunna’s “WUNNA” and Carti’s “Whole Lotta Red.” The artist, who recently released “The Life of Pi’erre 5,” has also received critical acclaim for his own songs, including “Poof” and “Drunk and Nasty.”

Zack Fox is an Atlanta-raised comedian, actor and rapper. On Oct. 15, 2021, the musician released his debut rap album, “shut the f*ck up talking to me,” which features beats from producers The Alchemist and Kenny Beats. Fox is also known for his role as Tariq on “Abbott Elementary” and past work on Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show.” His most recent project was a guest appearance and writing credits on “Bust Down,” an unfiltered comedy series on Peacock that premiered on March 10.

DJ Jill, whose real name is Jillian Arroyo-Mark, has performed multiple times around campus, including at the “SPIN!” student showcase hosted by Syracuse University Records as well as this year’s Reneprom thrown by Renegade Magazine.

In accordance with SU’s recent move to COVID-19 masking level “YELLOW,” UU will not require vaccinated attendees to wear a mask. Unvaccinated concertgoers will still be required to wear a mask.

Doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for SU and SUNY-ESF students and $10 for SU and SUNY-ESF staff and faculty, UU said in the press release.

Contact Molly Gross, UU’s vice president, at [email protected] for accommodations or UU’s director of public relations Samantha Goldstein at [email protected] for more information.