Observations from SU’s win over Virginia Tech: Strong 1st half, Hawryschuk leads the way

After its first multi-goal loss of the season, Syracuse responded with a dominant offensive performance in a double-digit win over Virginia Tech.

In the first four minutes, the Orange started slowly as the Hokies quickly jumped to a 2-0 lead. But once SU was able to gain possession, it used the weave offense to perfection, scoring 13 of the next 14 goals. Emily Hawryschuk led the way for SU, finishing with five goals. Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney also recorded multi-goal performances, and in the second half, SU comfortably maintained its lead to stay undefeated in conference play.

Here are some observations from No. 3 Syracuse’s (7-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) 17-5 win over No. 24 Virginia Tech (7-4, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday:

Stronger start

In Wednesday’s loss to No. 13 Florida, SU struggled early and immediately had to play from behind. In the first quarter, the Gators scored the first six goals, and it took the Orange until the last minute of the quarter to score their first. Meaghan Tyrrell and Carney were held to one shot combined, while Emma Tyrrell faced constant double teams.

In the first minutes of Saturday’s game, it seemed like the matchup against the Hokies would follow the same script. Virginia Tech controlled possession for nearly all of the game’s first four minutes, immediately leading to offensive success as Sarah Lubnow and Whitney Liebler scored two quick goals.

But the Orange responded with six straight goals after Lubnow was called for a yellow card. SU went on the transition following the yellow card, and Carney held the ball behind the net. She waited for Meaghan Tyrrell to cut into the 8-meter, and as Meaghan Tyrrell found open space, Carney sent a quick pass in and Meaghan Tyrrell scored easily. Three minutes later, Meaghan Tyrrell scored again. On the three-man weave, Meaghan Tyrrell cut into the 8-meter where she found some open space. Midfielder Natalie Smith sent a long pass to the senior, who scored on a hard shot to tie the game at two.

Meaghan Tyrrell finished the quarter with a hat trick as the Tyrrell sisters combined for four of the six opening-quarter goals. Syracuse also drew multiple free-position attempts and won four straight draw controls. On one free position, Sam Swart, feeling pressure from Virginia Tech defender Sydney Golini, flipped the ball to Carney, who scored on a hard shot from the top of the 8-meter to give the Orange the lead.

Emily Hawryschuk shines again

While most of SU’s star attackers have struggled during the three-game road trip, Hawryschuk has continued to be an offensive threat. In the loss to Florida, Hawryschuk led Syracuse with three goals and four points. As the Orange were executing the weave well against the Hokies, Hawryschuk took advantage, finishing with a team-best five goals.

In the first half, Hawryschuk didn’t dominate like Meaghan Tyrrell but still contributed offensively. Near the end of the half, Swart found Hawryschuk on a tight pass. Hawryschuk had height on the goalkeeper and scored on a shot above Morgan Berman.

In the fourth quarter, Hawryschuk excelled, recording a hat trick in the final 15 minutes. Carney made a quick move from behind the net, helping Hawryschuk become wide-open in front of Berman. Carney sent a pass over the net to Hawryschuk, who scored with ease. And after notching another goal in the quarter, Hawryschuk finished her fourth-quarter hat trick with a hard shot from the middle of the 8-meter.

Kimber Hower improves her play

Not even halfway through the second quarter against the Gators, Kimber Hower was pulled in favor of USC transfer Delaney Sweitzer. The North Carolina transfer had allowed seven goals and made key turnovers that led to wide-open goals. Against Virginia Tech, though, Hower improved as she allowed just five goals.

Early in the second quarter, the Hokies were looking to get back into the game on the attack. Attacker Kayla Frank had cut into the arc and had a point-blank shot on Hower. The redshirt junior made the save, using her stick to deflect the ball. A minute later, Hower was able to collect a loose ball and initiate a clear for SU, leading to a Maddy Baxter goal to make it a 7-3 game.

In the second half, Hower again made important stops. Four minutes into the third quarter, Sophie Student had a chance to score, but Hower moved up near Student to force her shot wide. The miss kept the shot clock running, and the Hokies were eventually called for a shot-clock violation.

And then with six minutes left in the quarter, Liebler entered the 8-meter with a step ahead of the pressuring Katie Goodale. But Hower netted Liebler’s quick shot to keep the score 13-4.

Dominance in the draw circle

Throughout the season, Kate Mashewske has been inconsistent in the draw. In the first quarter, the trend seemingly continued as she struggled to beat freshman Olivia Vergano. But the Orange were able to get wins in the draw thanks to Emma Tyrrell and Sarah Cooper.

Following the first 15 minutes, though, Mashewske dominated. In the second quarter, she didn’t lose a draw, going 7-0. To open the second half, the ball bounced multiple times and touched four different players on the field before Cooper finally collected it and started SU’s first possession of the half. It eventually led to Emma Tyrrell’s second goal of the game. Mashewske continued to control the circle, finishing the day with 11 of the Orange’s 20 draw wins.