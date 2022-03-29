MOST opening ExploraDome planetarium and theater after $2.6 million renovation

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

The Museum of Science and Technology is putting the final touches on a $2.6 million renovation of its theater facility, adding new digital projectors and planetarium shows.

The end of the year-long project is part of a return to the hands-on learning the museum has had to avoid since the beginning of the pandemic, said Stephanie Herbert, the director of marketing.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling (to be hands-on again) after working so hard to accommodate the health guidelines,” she said.

The museum’s aging IMAX theater was becoming too expensive to maintain, Herbert said, and the museum decided to go ahead with the renovation despite being in the middle of a pandemic, which severely limited its income. The new facility, named the National Grid ExploraDome, uses digital projectors instead of the old analog IMAX technology, making maintenance easier and freeing up an entire room of space behind the theater itself, Herbert said.

“A real difference is just the quality of the sound and the visuals. Going from analog to digital in of itself is a huge leap,” President Lauren Kochian, the president of the MOST, said at a press conference earlier this month. “You add in the most up-to-date sound, the most up-to-date lighting, projectors. It’s really like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

The complete renovation goes beyond the theater, with a full concession stand and a media lab where the IMAX equipment used to be stored. The media lab will be focused on giving students additional educational experiences after they visit the theater, Herbert said.

“It’s a huge educational component which aligns with our mission. It’ll be great to have this extra space to fulfill more of what our organization is headed toward, which is more hands-on accommodations,” she said.

Herbert said the theater’s modern technology and dome shape makes it a unique draw for visitors. NICK ROBERTSON | SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The MOST was closed between March and October of 2020 due to the pandemic. Herbert said that when it reopened they had to change its entire philosophy in order to still serve the community while following health guidelines.

The museum brought in a live animal exhibit and other displays which were still entertaining while also following social distancing. The MOST also launched the STEAM Explorers program, which allowed students attending school online to work from the museum rather than at home.

Pursuing an expensive renovation during the pandemic was a difficult decision, Herbert said, but is ultimately a testament to the community’s support and the reduced staff’s efforts. Much of the $2.6 million came from private donations, with $250,000 coming from state funds.

“Despite losing all of the income we did during the pandemic, we’re able to open a $2.6 million theater with the shortest staff we’ve ever had. So I’d say that we’ve come out on top,” Herbert said. “We’re still feeling the effects of the pandemic, obviously, but our February break (attendance) numbers for the entire week were higher than they ever have been.”

Ivana Xie | Asst. Digital Editor

National Grid sponsored the theater, providing $300,000 as part of its STEM education initiatives, the utility’s regional director Al Bianchetti said.

“National Grid and the MOST are moving on parallel paths, marked by technology-led transformations that require an even greater commitment to STEM education,” he said. “We believe the MOST and this project can help light a spark around the joy of discovery in every field.”

The MOST expansion also fits into the county’s efforts to increase local tourism. County Executive Ryan McMahon emphasized tourism as part of his State of the County speech last week and was present at a press conference for the project earlier this month. Additionally, Herbert said the theater’s modern technology and dome shape makes it a unique draw for visitors.

“This is going to be a staple for tourism in Onondaga County, which is great for our community, as well as for the students we serve,” she said. “The students that are here otherwise maybe wouldn’t experience something this grand in their lifetime.”

The theater will open on April 9, just in time for the Syracuse City School District’s spring break. It will feature a new documentary film and planetarium show every quarter. The opening film will be “Dinosaurs of Antarctica,” and the planetarium show is titled “Dark Universe.”