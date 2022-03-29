Maxwell, Whitman Schools earn top rankings in 2023 U.S. News rankings

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs as the number one public affairs school in the country in its 2023 rankings.

The Maxwell School shares the top spot in the rankings with Indiana University’s Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

“As the first school of its kind, Maxwell’s reputation is built on a tradition of innovative excellence by our social science, public administration and international affairs faculty and the school’s alumni,” said David Van Slyke, the dean of the Maxwell School, in an SU news release.

The Martin J. Whitman School of Management also earned its highest ranking since 1998. The school’s full-time MBA Program ranked No. 57 in the nation, improving from No. 84 last year.

“Our move to No. 57 is largely based on the strength of our admissions, curricular and co-curricular innovation, and placement efforts,” Dean Eugene Anderson said. “We capitalized on student interest and were successful at attracting a very select class of graduate students.”

U.S. News & World Report relies on quality assessment, placement success and student selectivity to determine school rankings. Two out of the three categories increased for the Whitman School for 2023.

The Maxwell School has finished with the top spot in 11 out of the 12 times the list survey has been administered over the past 27 years, according to the release. The survey is completed by deans, directors and department chairs from 270 master’s programs in public affairs and administration.

The Maxwell School is also ranked number one in Public Management and Leadership. The school is also second for Nonprofit Management and Public Finance and Budgeting. The Environmental Policy and Management department moved up from No. 11 to No. 6.

Six other subspeciality rankings from the Maxwell School finished in the top 15 of their rankings. The school recently added a new environmental, sustainability and policy double-major program, according to the release.

“As the Maxwell School approaches its 100th anniversary in 2024, we continue to look for ways to develop knowledge, innovate our teaching and lead across public affairs issues,” said Van Slyke.

