Gov. Kathy Hochul announces website to provide aid and resources for Ukraine

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new website Thursday to aid Ukrainian people, friends and allies in New York with a list of resources provided by the state.

Hochul also referenced a prior announcement warning New Yorkers about scams and cybersecurity threats amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and announced the flying of the Ukrainian flag over the state capitol, Executive Mansion and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters.

The governor signed an executive order last week prohibiting state agencies and authorities from having contracts with entities that operate in Russia. She also ordered the divestment of public funds from Russia on Feb. 27 among other actions.

“Ukraine’s resilience against Vladimir Putin’s tyranny is an inspiration to the rest of the world, and many New Yorkers are already doing their part to support humanitarian efforts,” Hochul said. “In moments like these, New Yorkers always stand together to support those in need. We are proud to provide trusted resources for those who want to lend a helping hand for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters here in New York.”

For support services, the state’s Office for New Americans is offering free services to immigrants and refugees, which include legal support for asylum seekers and deportation defense, English language courses, access to developmental disability services, work readiness tools and English language courses.

There is also the New Americans Hotline and information to contact the State Department for information regarding United States citizens in Ukraine, as well as contact information for the Consulate General of Ukraine in New York.

The Department of Homeland Security granted Temporary Protected Status to all eligible Ukrainians present in the United States for 18 months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To provide aid for immigration assistance, New York state is offering free services through the Office of New Americans that include preparation and support for naturalization and civics tests, informational community workshops and seminars and Mobile English Language Learning.

Additionally, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will offer free services to asylees through local providers that can aid with finding employment and free health screenings and immunizations in addition to other support services.

For emotional support services, the state lists contact information for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline, which includes a videophone option for deaf or hard of hearing people, as well as the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline.

To support the humanitarian response in Ukraine, the website lists funding provided by the USAID Center for International Disaster Information and the State Department’s Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The website also includes information to protect against donation scams and links to the New York State Division of Consumer Protection to report such fraud.

Finally, the state links to various social media outlets where New Yorkers can use state-branded social media graphics to demonstrate their support for Ukraine.