Goldwater Foundation Scholarship awards 3 SU juniors

Three Syracuse University juniors were named 2022 Goldwater Scholars on Wednesday.

Cordiana Cozier, Matthew Cufari and Ellen Jorgensen were selected by an SU faculty committee, a university press release said. The scholarship is designed to help students intending to pursue science, mathematics or engineering.

The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education foundation, which administers the awards, estimated that over 1,242 applications were filed this year. Out of the pool, 417 were selected across the U.S.

Cozier, who is seeking to pursue a Ph.D. in organic chemistry after graduation, said in an email statement to The Daily Orange she is honored to be named a Goldwater Scholar.

“(The foundation) has offered me the opportunity to continue my research and my education without having to worry about the expenses that accompany it,” Cozier said.

Her coursework, Cozier said in the press release, has informed her on the field of chemistry.

“These courses have taught me how chemistry can be used to formulate therapeutics, and have expanded my knowledge of the way research in organic chemistry is dependent on knowledge of other subfields,” she said in the SU press release.

The scholarship, according to the website, offers up to $7,500 a year until graduation. It was created to honor U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater, a senator from Arizona, who was first elected in 1952. Goldwater would vote in favor of the civil rights bills of 1957 and 1960, but against the Civil Rights Bill of 1964, citing federal overreach, NPR wrote.

The program enables those selected to attend a research symposium over this upcoming summer, Curfari said in the press release, which is an opportunity to network with other Goldwater Scholars.

Jorgensen shared a similar statement, telling The D.O. that she was grateful to receive the scholarship. It affirms her commitment and excitement to pursue research in climate science, she said.

Jorgensen, who plans to pursue a Ph.D. in climate science, told the foundation she wants to research paleoclimate systems and develop projections for climate systems. Cufari said he wants to obtain a doctorate in physics.

“The Goldwater Scholarship has already connected me to a network of scholar alumni who are a source of mentorship and advice going into graduate school and beyond,” Cufari said in the press release.