Dr. José “Peppie” Calvar is an associate professor of applied music and performance (conducting) and the assistant of choral activities at the Setnor School of Music. His “Mass of Reconciliation” was performed earlier this March.

This Mass was performed in dedication to the memory of Beth Howell, a student at the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, who was killed earlier this year. Her fellow students joined our choirs and performers to perform the Mass in remembrance of her.

The “Mass of Reconciliation” is not a usual church Mass. While it follows the same structure, it has jazz music deeply integrated and is a large collaboration between big band and choir ensembles.

“(Collaboration) was part of its conception from the very beginning,” Calvar said when speaking about the origins of his piece.