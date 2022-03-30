EDM, rap, classic funk: Check out these 4 concerts around Syracuse

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

William Black’s EDM beats aim to capture human emotion through a signature soundscape that draws inspiration from the natural world, according to his Spotify. Black, whose debut EP, “Universe,” reached no. 1 on the iTunes Dance Charts in 2018, is coming to the Westcott Theater as a stop on his Pieces Tour. Local DJ JUICEBOX will be joining Black at the show. The show starts at 8 p.m. and ticket costs start at $15.

When: Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m.

Artists: William Black, JUICEBOX

Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk is coming to the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Oncenter this weekend. The Chicago native is known for his feature on Drake’s 2020 single “Laugh Now Cry Later” as well as his own tracks “3 Headed Goat” and “Hellcats & Trackhawks.” Toosii, who was born and grew up in Syracuse, will be joining Lil Durk on Friday night, as part of his 7220 Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available starting at $165.

When: Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m.

Artists: Lil Durk, Toosii

Stand-up comedian and actor Lewis Black is “Off The Rails,” per the title of his tour. Black will be performing stand up at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater. His signature style includes comedic ranting that calls out different facets of society, including politics and pop culture. Tickets are on sale starting at $35.50, and the Grammy-winning comedian’s show will begin at 8 p.m.

When: Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.

Artists: Lewis Black

Putting a modern spin on classic funk, Lettuce will be coming to the Westcott Theater as a stop on their Unify world tour, in celebration of their forthcoming album of the same name. Lettuce is a Grammy-nominated group originally from Boston who combine hip-hop, groove and funk into a wholly unique sound. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale starting at $29.50.

When: Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m.

Artists: Lettuce