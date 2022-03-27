Dilf Dangerbottom exuberantly spices up drag performances with authenticity

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

The crowd stood up and clapped as Dilf Dangerbottom took a victory strut down the runway to show off their new crown after winning the Syracuse University Pride Union’s 20th annual Drag Show Finals. The show exemplified drag’s power of healing, not only for its audience, but also for its winner, Dangerbottom, also known as Ilsa Dohner.

“I feel like when I’m up on stage I can just do anything and I’m not gonna second-guess it all the time, I can just be like, ‘This is who I am, take it or leave it, I don’t care,’” Dohner said.

Through their smooth dance moves, grand choreography and enchanting charisma, Dangerbottom revealed their authentic self to the audience, telling a story through their craft. Dangerbottom displayed the beauty of gender fluidity and not conforming to norms during the competition, leaving the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Dohner, the mastermind behind Dangerbottom, shared the process of creating their drag persona. They said the name Dilf Dangerbottom started as a funny character they created while playing Dungeons and Dragons, but then it transformed into a whole new life.

“That performance revealed depths and heights of their expression and their exuberance that I have never seen,” said Mary Divers, Dangerbottom’s mom who came all the way from Cooperstown, New York, to watch them perform.

Divers said Dangerbottom has always been an insanely creative person, but no school play or home performance prepared her for this magnificent display of authenticity.

“I was stunned and overjoyed by the intensity and clarity of these facets of them, it was like a revelation,” Divers said.

Dohner said they had meticulously prepared for the night with over 60 hours of dance rehearsals, hunting for costumes and editing audio, as well as countless bruises.

After attending an SU Pride Union’s Drag Competition during Dohner’s sophomore year of school, they said they thought, “Wait, maybe that’s something that I could do like, I want to be up there.” At the time, it was too late to participate, but it planted a seed in Dohner’s mind, a seed that would later bloom into Dangerbottom.

Dangerbottom danced in their debut performance to a song from Yung Gravy, a 25-year-old American rapper and songwriter who Dangerbottom said they take inspiration from. Dangerbottom, though, is more than a goofy guy or alter ego. Dohner said getting dressed as Dangerbottom is like putting on armor, making them feel invincible.

“I can be sexual, I can be funny, I can be goofy, and I don’t feel embarrassed about it,” Dohner said. “It’s like putting on a persona but also, Dilf Dangerbottom lets me be who I really want to be without thinking about what people think about it.”

Dohner didn’t do it all alone though — they had help from friends and support from their six siblings and mother. Their friends, E Schwartz and Alex Allard, helped them with choreography, feedback and moral support, making Dilf Dangerbottom a collaborative effort.

“This is a thing that Ilsa’s always wanted to do, and I’ve always been the type of person to be like, ‘If you need my help, I got you,’” Schwartz said. “I’ve kind of just been helping more on the emotional support side of things, the confidence side of things, going to rehearsal with them, helping them pick their outfits and driving them around.”

Dohner’s family has also been a source of support throughout their life, constantly showing interest and asking what’s Dohner’s next move and in which ways they can help. Their mother said they have “so many dimensions to their wonderfulness” and are truly a really kind person of deep integrity.

Dohner said Dilf Dangerbottom allows them to be who they want to be without thinking about what other people might think about it. This journey has made Dohner realize performing as Dangerbottom could be something they want to pursue after college.

“Drag is really about expressing who you are. I think drag can just be all sorts of things and it’s unique to everybody who wants to do it,” Dohner said. “I would say that it doesn’t have to be perfect, if you just want to put on some makeup and go out on stage and do a little dance routine or just be up there lip sync, that’s drag, that’s your drag. It’s whatever you want it to be.”