Defensive linemen Cody Roscoe shines at Syracuse’s NFL Pro Day

When Syracuse defensive linemen Cody Roscoe crossed the finish line for the NFL Combine’s 20-yard shuttle event, the crowd broke its silence and applauded his quick and explosive performance.

Roscoe was the standout from Syracuse’s NFL Pro Day on Thursday afternoon in Ensley Center. Alongside him were three other defensive linemen, Kingsley Jonathan, Josh Black and McKinley Williams, as well as running back Abdul Adams and offensive lineman Airon Servais. All went through a series of typical NFL Combine drills including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, vertical jump, 3-cone drill, as well as position-specific drills that scouts set up.

Despite completing 33 reps on the bench press — more than any player at this year’s NFL combine — Roscoe wasn’t satisfied.

“Honestly, that was one of the ones I was disappointed on,” Roscoe said afterward. “My best in practice was 37, so I feel like I ain’t live up to the point where I want to be…. But as a whole, I felt like it was pretty good.”

NFL scouts watched as Roscoe ran a 4.8 second 40-yard dash and a 4.32 second shuttle. The former 2-star recruit, ranked No. 2,851 in his class out of high school, grew into one of the nation’s top defensive ends at Syracuse last season. He transferred to SU in 2020 after playing in the Football Championship Series at McNeese State.

Roscoe was an AP Midseason All-American and led the nation in sacks at one point, ultimately finishing 26th in the country with 8.5.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder,” Roscoe said. “I always have to prove that I’m supposed to be here and I can play this game with the best of ‘em.”

After the season, Roscoe trained at Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue, Washington. Two Syracuse alums, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Alton Robinson, used FSP to prepare for the NFL, too.

“I had to follow the Syracuse footsteps. So I feel like it worked for them, it’s going to work for me too,” Roscoe said.

Roscoe said he made “great strides” because the combine drills are a little different than traditional football ones. He said he views them as a test that scouts and NFL teams give out, and it was important to be well prepared.

In particular, Roscoe focused on the 40-yard dash because he’s never been a straight-line speed player as a defensive lineman, he said. Instead, he mainly had quick, five-yard bursts and “quick twitch moving.” He focused on getting stronger and getting to his top speed to improve his 40 time.

For a defensive lineman, Roscoe has always been undersized. It’s part of the reason why he ended up at McNeese State instead of a Power Five school out of high school, and he acknowledged that NFL scouts may have similar doubts about his size now.

“There’s a little déjà vu, but the same thing. I proved myself then, I’ll prove myself again here, and I’m gonna do the same thing there. Same process for me,” Roscoe said.

Roscoe said scouts told him that his speed and athleticism helped offset his size. He worked specifically on being versatile, and showed at Pro Day that he was capable of moving quickly and dropping back into coverage. A lot of teams ask their edge rushers to drop back sometimes, Roscoe explained, so it was important to show he could do more than just rush the passer.

Afterward, Roscoe said the scouts told him he had a solid day. When he wrapped up his drills, he walked over to where the scouts were gathered and shook hands with each of them, thanking them for coming. Among the teams represented were the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers. SU Athletics didn’t say how many NFL teams were in attendance.

Roscoe said he doesn’t currently have workouts scheduled with any specific teams, but hopes that’ll change after Pro Day. His goal is to get an invite to an NFL training camp.

“The draft is here, but I just want to get into camp, that’s what I’m all about,” Roscoe said. “Get in camp, prove myself, and show that I can play.”