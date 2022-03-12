12 on-campus events celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

There’s still one Orange to root for — The Daily Orange! Donate today and help us win College Media Madness.

May marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. To commemorate the month while students and faculty are still on Syracuse University’s campus, the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the AAPI Heritage Month Committee will host a series of events from April 1-30.

According to the website describing the events, the theme for this year is “Regrounding: Celebrating our Identity” which focuses on sharing pride for the AAPI community, especially in light of the rise of anti-Asian hate.

April 1: AAPI Heritage Month: Kick-Off

The first event of the month will be split into two parts. From 4-5 p.m. AAPI student organizations and communities will be tabling at Schine Student Center. Following the first half of the kick-off, there will be a program which includes student performances, a vigil and a discussion of the annual Anti-Asian Hate Crimes exhibit which is located at Bird Library.

April 2: Holi

Known as the festival of colors, Holi is celebrated widely across India to mark the coming of spring. At SU, the Hindu holiday filled with dancing and throwing different colored powders will be commemorated at the Women’s Building Field from 1-4 p.m.

April 5: AAPI Heritage Month: Book Club Discussion: “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner

From 7-8:30 p.m., a discussion of the book “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” will be moderated by Amy Messersmith of Student Support Services and Pa-Zong Bina Lee, a master’s student. The discussion will take place in room 132 in Schine.

April 6: Dumplings Around The World

The Lambda Phi Epsilon fraternity will give a presentation of the cultural importance of dumplings from various Asian countries, including Tibet, China and Japan. Afterwards, there will be a session where attendees can learn how to wrap dumplings themselves.

April 7: AAPI Heritage Month Commemorative Lecture with Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner, a Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist who leads the band Japanese Breakfast, will give a lecture on April 7. The talk will be at Gifford Auditorium in Huntington Beard Crouse Hall.

April 8: Mr. ASIA 2022

Mr. ASIA is a pageant featuring male competitors that focuses on issues revolving around AAPI students at SU and SUNY-ESF. The event will feature performances from student organizations as well as special guest artists.

April 8: OAD: Grocery Bingo (AAPI Heritage Month Edition)

As an Orange After Dark event, the Office of Student Activities will be hosting a night of bingo. Winners will receive prize bags that feature items from Asia Food Market.

April 15: K-Night

Singers, dance groups and comedy acts will be performing at Kittredge Auditorium in HBC from 7-9 p.m.

April 19: Community Voices: Overcoming Anti-Asian Bias

The event, which is at Dineen Hall, will address anti-Asian bias in Syracuse and grieve Asian community members who have been victims of hate crimes. Presenters will include Jessica Goddard, SU Bias Education Coordinator, along with Asian American and the Law Seminar students.

April 20: Queer & Asian

From 4-5 p.m., an educational discussion about people who are queer and Asian will be held at the Schine 132 lounge.

April 22: AAPI Heritage Month: Paving the Way Alumni Panel Discussion

In room 500 at the Hall of Languages, a panel of AAPI alumni will recount their college and career experiences while giving current students advice. Issac Ryu, a senior, will be moderating the event.

April 30: AAPI Heritage Month: Badminton Tournament

Whether you play on a competitive level or for fun, students from different backgrounds are invited to register for the badminton tournament. Registration will be open from April 1-22.