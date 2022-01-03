Syracuse University will update the school’s COVID-19 dashboard on a daily basis from Monday through Friday during the fall 2021 semester.

Information regarding the university’s number of cases for both students and employees will be published by 5 p.m., Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a campus-wide email on Sept. 3.

Any new cases of COVID-19 discovered by the university over a weekend will be added to the dashboard on the following Monday, Haynie said in the email.

Jan. 3

Syracuse University reported four active COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decrease of 183 since Dec. 23, the last day of reporting before the holidays.

The university’s dashboard indicated that, of the four active cases, three are students and one is an employee. No students were reported to be in quarantine, a decrease of one since the last report.

On Monday, Chancellor Kent Syverud wrote in a campus-wide email that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The university continues to be at COVID-19 alert level “RED.”

Dec. 23

Syracuse University has seen a decrease of 55 in active COVID-19 cases with 187 on Thursday.

The university added nine new positive cases to its dashboard on Thursday. Among the new cases, six were students and three were SU employees.

There is one student in quarantine, one less than Wednesday. Currently, SU’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Dec. 22

Syracuse University reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday. Of the new cases, 13 were students and two were SU employees.

For the first time since Dec. 10, the university witnessed a drop in active COVID-19 cases. SU currently has 242 active COVID-19 cases on its campus, a decrease of 40 since Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the university will delay the start of the spring semester by one week due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, also announced Wednesday that all students will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result in addition to the mandatory testing upon arrival on campus in January.

There are still two students in quarantine, and the university’s COVID-19 alert level is still “RED.”

Dec. 21

Syracuse University reported 25 new student COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Tuesday. There were no new employee cases reported.

There are currently 282 active cases on SU’s campus, an increase of three since Monday. This is the highest number of active cases on campus since November 2020.

Two students are currently in quarantine, a decrease of one since Monday. The COVID-19 alert level is still “RED.”

Dec. 20

Syracuse University reported a total of 279 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Monday, an increase of 32 cases since Friday.

SU reported 85 new COVID-19 cases today. Of the new cases, 81 were students and four were SU employees.

There are three students currently in quarantine, the same number as Friday. The COVID-19 alert level continues to be “RED.”

Dec. 17

Syracuse University reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Friday. Of the new cases, 77 were from students and six were from SU employees.

There are now 247 active COVID-19 cases on SU campus, an increase of 74 since Thursday. This is both the highest number of active COVID-19 cases and the largest one-day increase of active cases this semester.

The number of students in quarantine is still at three. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still “RED.”

Dec. 16

Syracuse University added 66 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday, the largest single-day increase this semester. Of the new cases, 63 were students and three were SU employees.

There are now 173 active COVID-19 cases on campus, an increase of 57 since Wednesday. This is both the highest number of active COVID-19 cases this semester and the largest one-day increase of active cases this semester.

Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, announced the postponement or cancellation of all university-sponsored in-person activities and holiday gatherings in a campus-wide email Thursday. The university encourages academic and administrative units to transition such activities to a virtual format if possible, he said, but in-person finals on Friday will remain in an in-person format.

There are now three students in quarantine, an increase of one since Wednesday. The university’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Dec. 15

Syracuse University reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday. Among the new cases, 23 were students and four were SU employees.

SU currently has 116 active COVID-19 cases — the most since Sept. 17, when the university reported 148. There are currently 19 more active COVID-19 cases than there were Tuesday.

There are now two students in quarantine, a decrease of one since Tuesday. The surveillance positivity rate is still 0.6% and the university’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Dec. 14

Syracuse University added 30 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Tuesday. All new cases were students.

There are currently 97 active COVID-19 cases on campus, an increase of 23 since Monday. This is the most COVID-19 cases reported on the dashboard since Sept. 21, when there were 111 cases, as well as the largest increase in cases in a one-day period since Sept. 10, when there was an increase of 34.

There are three students in quarantine, a decrease of one since Monday. The surveillance positivity rate increased from 0.4% to 0.6% since Dec. 7. The university’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Dec. 13

Syracuse University reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Monday. Among the new cases, 26 were students and 10 were SU employees.

There are now 74 active COVID-19 cases, five more than Friday. There are currently four students in quarantine.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level remains “RED.”

New York state’s mask mandate, which Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, went into effect Monday and will be effective until Jan. 15, when the mandate will be reevaluated.

Dec. 10

Syracuse University added 15 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Friday. There were 12 new student cases and three new employee cases.

There are currently 69 active COVID-19 cases, two fewer than Thursday. The university remains at “RED” level COVID-19 alert.

Dec. 9

Syracuse University added nine new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday. Of the new cases, eight were students and one was an SU employee.

There are currently 71 active cases, a decrease of seven since Wednesday. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Dec. 8

Syracuse University reported nine new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday. Of the new cases, two were employees and seven were students.

There are now 78 reported active cases of COVID-19, three more since Tuesday. There are also three people in quarantine, an increase of one since Tuesday.

The COVID-19 alert level for the university is “RED.”

Dec. 7

Syracuse University reported nine new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Tuesday. There were seven new student cases and two new employee cases.

There are now 78 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of three since Monday. There are three students in quarantine, an increase of one since Monday.

The surveillance positivity rate increased from 0.1% to 0.4% since Nov. 30. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Dec. 6

On Monday, Syracuse University reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard. Seven of the new cases were employees, and 24 were students.

There are 75 reported active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 14 since Friday. There are two students in quarantine, an increase of one since Friday.

The university is at a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Dec. 3

Syracuse University reported nine new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Friday. Of the new cases, four were SU students and five were university employees.

There are now 61 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of seven since Thursday.

There is one student in quarantine, an increase of one. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Dec. 2

Syracuse University reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday. The university reported 18 new student cases and four new employee cases.

There are now 54 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 20 since Wednesday.

There are still no students in quarantine. The university’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Dec. 1

Syracuse University reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday. Of the new COVID-19 cases, 10 were SU students and two were SU employees.

The university reported 34 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, seven more cases than Tuesday.

There are no students in quarantine. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Nov. 30

Syracuse reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Tuesday. There are 13 new student cases and one new employee case.

There are now 27 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of nine since Monday. The university’s positivity rate is 0.1%.

There are still no students in quarantine, and the university’s COVID-19 alert level is still “RED.”

Nov. 29

Syracuse University reported 18 currently active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Friday, a decrease of two since Nov. 19.



There are 8 new student cases and 10 new employee cases. There are no students in quarantine, a decrease of one since Nov. 19.



The COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

On Monday, Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, announced new COVID-19 procedures via a campus-wide email Friday, a decrease of two since Nov. 19.



Starting Monday, SU will expand the percentage of the campus population selected for random surveillance testing, and it will further expand the university’s testing capacity depending on the data it receives.

SU will also increase wastewater testing of residence halls and other buildings.

Nov. 19

Syracuse University reported nine new active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Friday. All nine cases were from students.

The university reported 20 currently active COVID-19 cases on Friday, a rise of two since Thursday. There is one student currently in quarantine, an increase of one since Thursday.

The COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Nov. 18

Syracuse University reported 18 active COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Thursday, nine less than Wednesday’s total.

Two new COVID-19 cases were added to the dashboard, both of which were student cases. There are currently no students in quarantine.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Wednesday that anyone 18 years or older who believes they are at risk is eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Mike Haynie, Syracuse University’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, shared in a campus-wide email on Thursday locations where SU community members can receive the booster shot.

Nov. 17

Syracuse University reported 27 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday, a decrease of two since Tuesday.

There was one new student case and no new faculty cases. No students are in quarantine.

During the University Senate on Wednesday, Allen Groves, senior vice president for the student experience, announced SU is averaging 40 to 50 flu cases per day. At this time, the university has vaccinated around 10,000 students against the flu, Groves said.

SU’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Nov. 16

Syracuse University added four new COVID-19 cases to the COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday. All four cases are from students.

The university reported 29 active COVID-19 cases, one more case than Monday’s total. The university’s positivity rate is now 0.2%, down 0.1% from last Tuesday’s update.

There is still one student in quarantine, and SU’s COVID-19 alert level continues to be “RED.”

Nov. 15

Syracuse University reported 28 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Monday, a decrease of two since Friday.

There are eight new cases, consisting of six students and two employees. There is currently one student in quarantine, a decrease of one since Friday.

At this time, SU’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Nov. 12

Syracuse University reported 30 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Friday, an increase of four since Thursday.

There were four new student cases and no new employee cases. There are currently two students in quarantine, an increase of one.

SU is still in the “RED” COVID-19 alert level.

Nov. 11

Syracuse University added 13 new cases to its dashboard Thursday. There were nine new student cases and four new employee cases

There are now 26 active COVID-19 cases, two times more cases than on Wednesday.

SU continues to have a “RED” COVID-19 alert level.

Nov. 10

Syracuse University added four new cases to its dashboard Wednesday, all of which were student cases.

There are now 13 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of one since Tuesday. One student is still in quarantine.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Nov. 9

Syracuse University reported 12 active COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Tuesday, three fewer than Monday.

There were two new cases added to the dashboard, both of which were students. The positivity rate was updated today and now is 0.3%, up from 0.2% last week.

There is currently one student in quarantine, the same as yesterday.

Nov. 8

Syracuse University reported a decrease of four active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Monday. There are now 15 active cases.

There is one new student case and three new employee cases. There is one student currently in quarantine.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Nov. 5

Syracuse University added four new cases to its dashboard Friday: one new student case and three new employee cases.

There are now 19 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of three since Thursday. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Nov. 4

Syracuse University reported 16 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, an increase of three since Wednesday.

There are three new student cases and one new employee case. SU continues to have a “RED” COVID-19 alert level.

Nov. 3

Syracuse University added three new cases — one new student case and two new employee cases — to its dashboard Wednesday.

There are now 13 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of one since Tuesday. There are no students in quarantine.

SU continues to have a “RED” COVID-19 alert level.

Nov. 2

Syracuse University reported 12 active cases on its dashboard Tuesday, a drop of one since Monday.

The university reported no new student cases and one new employee case. The positivity rate is 0.2%.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Nov. 1

Syracuse University reported a drop of five active cases on its dashboard on Monday. There are now 13 active cases.

The university reported two new student cases and two new employee cases. SU continued to have a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Oct. 29

Syracuse University reported 18 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard on Friday, an increase of four from Thursday.

The university added five new cases, three from students and two from employees. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 28

On Thursday, Syracuse University reported 3 new cases on its dashboard, one of which was a new student case and two of which were new employee cases.

There are now 14 active cases, an increase of one.

SU continues to have a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Oct. 27

Syracuse University reported 13 active COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Wednesday, an increase of one since Tuesday.

The university reported one new student case and three new employees cases. No students are currently in quarantine. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

The dashboard was not updated as of 5 p.m., the deadline set in an email on Sept. 3 from Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation.

Oct. 26

Syracuse added five new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Tuesday. Of the new cases, two were from students and three were from employees.

Currently, there are 12 active COVID-19 cases in total, an increase in one since Monday. The surveillance positivity rate rose to 0.4% from 0.2% from last Tuesday.

There are still no students in quarantine, and SU is still in the “RED” COVID-19 alert level.

Oct. 25

Syracuse University added one new COVID-19 case to its dashboard on Monday, and this case was from an SU student.

There are currently no new employee cases and no students in quarantine.

SU reported 11 active cases on Monday, a drop of five since Friday. The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 22

Syracuse University reported 16 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Friday, a drop of one since Thursday.

Three cases were added to the dashboard. Of the new cases, two were students and one was an employee. There are currently no students in quarantine, the same amount as yesterday.

SU continued to have a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Oct. 21

Syracuse University added three new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Thursday. All three cases came from students.

There are now 17 active COVID-19 cases, a drop of two since Thursday. There are no students in quarantine, a drop of one since Wednesday.

SU’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Oct. 20

Syracuse University reported three new cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday. Of the three new cases, two were students and one was an employee.

There are now 19 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of two since Tuesday. There is one student in quarantine, the same number as yesterday.

The COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Oct. 19

Syracuse University reported 17 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard on Tuesday, a drop of five cases since Monday.

Only two cases were added to the dashboard. Both new cases were students. There is still one student currently in quarantine.

SU’s surveillance positivity rate was updated on Tuesday, falling from 0.4% to 0.2%.

The COVID-19 alert level continues to be “RED.”

Oct. 18

Syracuse University reported 22 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, a drop of ten since Friday.

There were five new cases added to the dashboard. Among the new cases, three were student cases and two were employee cases.

There is now one student in quarantine, a drop of one since Friday.

The COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Oct. 15

Syracuse University reported 32 active COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Friday, not moving since Thursday.

There were five new COVID-19 cases. Three of the cases were employees and two were students.

There are two students currently in quarantine, and the university’s COVID-19 alert level continues to be “RED.”

Oct. 14

Syracuse University reported 32 active cases to its dashboard on Thursday. Since Wednesday, there has been a drop of four cases.

There are five new cases on the dashboard, all of which are among students.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 13

Syracuse University reported 36 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday, a drop of six since Tuesday and the fewest number of active cases since Sept. 1. The university reported three new COVID-19 cases on campus, all of which are student cases.

There are now two students in quarantine, an increase of one since yesterday. The university’s COVID alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 12

Syracuse University reported 42 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a drop of five since Monday. Four new cases were added to the COVID-19 tracking dashboard. Three of the cases were among students and one was an employee.

The surveillance positivity rate for SU remains at 0.4%, the same as last week. At this time, there is only one student in quarantine, the same amount as Monday.

SU’s COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Oct. 11

Syracuse University added 13 new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard on Monday. Of these new cases, seven were from students and six were from employees.

There are now 47 active cases, an increase of one over the weekend. There is now one student in quarantine, a decrease of two since Friday.

SU’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Oct. 8

Syracuse University reported a drop of six active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard on Friday. There were nine reported student cases and no new employee cases reported.

There was no change in the number of students in quarantine.

The university’s COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 7

Syracuse University added 10 new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday. Six of the new cases came from students and four came from SU employees.

There are now 52 active COVID-19 cases, a drop of two since Wednesday. There are now three students in quarantine, an increase of one since Wednesday.

At this time, SU’s COVID-19 alert level is “RED.”

Oct. 6

Syracuse University reported three additional active COVID-19 cases today on its dashboard, bringing the current total of active cases to 54.

There are seven new student cases and one new employee case. There are still currently two students in quarantine.



The COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Oct. 5

Syracuse University reported a drop of six active COVID-19 cases today on its dashboard, resulting in a total of 51 active cases on campus.

The surveillance positivity rate dropped from 0.5% to 0.4%.

The university reported four new student cases and two new employee cases since Monday. There are still currently two students in quarantine. The COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 4

Syracuse University reported one new active COVID-19 case on its dashboard since Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 57.

There are eight new student COVID-19 cases and five new employee cases. There are currently two students in quarantine, an increase of one since last Friday.

The COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Oct. 1

Syracuse University reported 56 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard on Friday, an increase of three from Thursday.

There are eight new student COVID-19 cases and two new employee cases.

The COVID-19 alert level remains at “RED.”

Sept. 30

Syracuse University reported 53 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday, an increase of five active cases since Wednesday.

There were 11 student cases and two employee cases for a total of 13 new cases.

There are currently no students in quarantine. The COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Sept. 29

Syracuse University added 13 new COVID-19 cases to its tracking dashboard on Wednesday.

Nine of the new cases are student cases and four are cases from SU employees. There are now 48 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of three since Tuesday.

There is only one student currently under quarantine, the same amount as Tuesday. The COVID-19 alert level is still at “RED.”

Sept. 28

Syracuse University reported 45 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of one since yesterday.

SU added six new cases, five of which were students and one of which was an employee. There is currently one student in quarantine.

The university also reported on its dashboard that the current positivity rate for its random surveillance testing for vaccinated people is 0.5%.

A COVID-19 alert level of “RED” is still in place for the university’s mask mandate.

Sept. 27

Syracuse University reported 44 current active COVID-19 cases on Monday, a drop of 24 since the last report on Friday.

The university added nine cases to its dashboard. Three of the cases were employees and six were SU students. There is now one student in quarantine, a drop of one since last Friday.

Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, wrote in a campus-wide email on Monday that the positivity rate for SU has been “less than .5%.”

The COVID-19 alert level of SU is still “RED.”

Sept. 24

Syracuse University reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on its dashboard on Friday. Of the new cases, 13 were student cases and three were SU employee cases.

There was a decrease of six active COVID-19 cases from Thursday, leaving the total active cases at 68. Two students are currently in quarantine, the same number as Thursday.

While positivity rate is typically updated on the dashboard every Tuesday, Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, wrote in a campus-wide email on Friday that the current positivity rate is “just under .5%.”

Haynie also said in the email that the university is monitoring potential COVID-19 booster shots. Additionally, Haynie said SU has seen a “sharp increase” in testing.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of participating in the surveillance program when you are assigned to do so,” Haynie said in the email. “This data helps us identify potential trends and clusters and allows us to work quickly to contain further transmission.”

At this time, SU’s COVID alert level is still at “RED.”

Sept. 23

Syracuse University added six new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Thursday. Of the six, four are from students and two are from university employees.

There are now 74 active COVID-19 cases, a drop of 17 since Wednesday. Two students are currently in quarantine, the university reported, which is one fewer than Wednesday.

SU continues to be at an alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 22

Syracuse University reported 91 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Wednesday — 20 fewer active cases than yesterday. This is the first time SU has reported an active total fewer than 100 since Sept. 8.

The university added 12 new cases to its COVID-19 to the dashboard. Of the new cases, 11 are student cases and only one is an SU employee case.

There are currently three students in quarantine, an increase of one since yesterday.

An alert level of “RED” is still in place for the university’s mask mandate.

Sept. 21

Syracuse University added 16 new cases of COVID-19 to its dashboard on Tuesday. There are now 111 active COVID-19 cases, a drop of one since yesterday.

Of the 16 new cases, 14 are among students and two are among SU employees. There are now two students in quarantine — one more than yesterday.

The surveillance positivity rate is now 1%, and there were 1,396 tests administered on Tuesday.

The “RED” alert level mask mandate is still in place.

Sept. 20

Syracuse University’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 24 new student cases and three new employee cases on Monday. The university reported a decrease of 36 active cases, bringing the total to 112.

SU added data for the surveillance positivity rate, the rate at which students, faculty and staff have tested positive via the university’s random surveillance testing for vaccinated people. This data will be updated every Tuesday.

The surveillance positivity rate is currently 1.3%.

The university has also included a graphic for tests administered, which will be updated each weekday. The university administered 1,252 tests on Monday.

There is one student in quarantine, a decrease of four since the dashboard was updated on Friday.

Sept. 17

Syracuse University added 36 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Friday. There are now 148 active cases on the dashboard, eight fewer than yesterday.

This is the second straight reporting day in which SU has reported an overall decrease in active cases of COVID-19.

Of the 36 new cases, 34 were from students and two came from SU employees. There are now five students in quarantine, one fewer than yesterday. At this time, SU remains at a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Mike Haynie, the vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a campus-wide email on Friday that no COVID-19 cases at SU have been definitively linked to a specific classroom exposure. SU’s positivity rate of vaccinated people randomly selected to test has hovered around 1% for the first three weeks of the university’s surveillance testing program, Haynie said in the email.

Sept. 16

The university added 29 new student cases and three new employee cases to its dashboard Thursday.

The number of active cases has dropped to 156, a decrease of seven since Wednesday. Six students remain in quarantine, and the “RED” level mask mandate is still in place.

Sept. 15

The university added 29 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard on Wednesday, all of which are student cases. Syracuse University now has 163 active COVID-19 cases on campus, three more active cases than Tuesday and the same amount as Monday.

There has not been a change in the amount of students in quarantine, with the number remaining at six. At this time, the university is still on a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.

Sept. 14

There are now 160 active COVID-19 cases on campus, three less than Monday’s total. This is the first decline in total active cases since Aug. 25.

Syracuse University added 12 new cases, 10 of which were students and two of which were employees. Since Monday, there has not been a change in the total number of students in quarantine.

At this time, the university remains at a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 13

Syracuse University added 44 cases to its dashboard on Monday. There are now 163 active cases of COVID-19 on campus.

One more student is now in quarantine, bringing the total to six. Among the 44 new cases, 41 were students and three were employees.

At this time, SU is still at a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 10

Syracuse University added 49 cases of COVID-19 to its dashboard on Friday, the largest single-day increase of cases for the fall 2021 semester. Of the 49 cases, 47 were among students and two were among employees of the university.

There are now 153 active cases of COVID-19. There was not an increase in the number of students currently in quarantine, which refers to vaccine-exempt people who are subject to a quarantine order per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The campus is still on a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Syracuse University also notified students living in Skyhall II on Thursday that they will be relocated due to an increased need for isolation housing.

Sept. 9

Syracuse University now has a total of 119 active cases of COVID-19, according to its dashboard. The university added 40 cases to the dashboard today, 39 of which came from students. Only one new case was from a SU employee.

Since the dashboard was last updated, the total number of students in quarantine has not moved from five. At this time, the campus is still on a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 8

Syracuse University added 25 new cases of COVID-19 to its dashboard today, all of which are student cases. There are now 97 active cases on campus, 18 more than the dashboard’s last update on Tuesday.

There are now 5 students who are now in quarantine. SU’s campus is still on a COVID-19 alert level of “RED.”

Sept. 7

Syracuse University added 32 COVID-19 cases to its dashboard. Of those cases, 29 are among students, and three are among SU employees.

There are 79 active cases on campus, the highest number for the entirety of the fall 2021 semester. At this time, SU is still at the “RED” COVID-19 alert level, according to its Stay Safe website.

Only four students are in quarantine, an increase of one since Friday.

Sept. 3

Syracuse University has a total of 65 active cases of COVID-19 with 16 new student cases added since the dashboard’s last update. The university is currently at its highest number of active cases during the fall 2021 semester.

No new employee COVID-19 cases were added to SU’s dashboard for the first time since Aug. 18.

Haynie told students “to regularly visit the COVID-19 Dashboard to get the most up-to-date information about testing and active cases at Syracuse University,” in the email.

Asst. news editors Richard Perrins, Kyle Chouinard, Karoline Leonard contributed to this report. Graphics by digital managing editor Abby Weiss.