Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud tests positive for COVID-19

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a campus-wide email Monday.

“The science tells us that although omicron appears to be a milder variant, it is highly transmissible,” Syverud said in the email. “Like millions of Americans, I know this firsthand as I tested positive for COVID over the weekend.”

Syverud said he has been fully vaccinated and received his booster shot, and that his symptoms are mild.

He revealed the positive result took place over the weekend in an email announcing SU will provide free COVID-19 testing to central New York residents.

Beginning Tuesday, SU will open its Stadium Testing Center for all central New York residents until Jan. 14. The center will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday through Friday.