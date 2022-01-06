Syracuse’s games against Minnesota State canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s two games against Minnesota State, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been canceled due to COVID-19 within the Orange, according to a release from SU Athletics. They did not travel to Minnesota out of an abundance of caution.

The cancellation comes after the Orange won the “Battle at the Burgh” tournament in Pittsburgh last week. Syracuse and Boston University were tied at 3-3 after overtime and the two teams went to a shootout. Arielle DeSmet stopped the Terriers’ first three shootout attempts. But Sarah Marchand, Sarah Thompson and Jessica DiGirolamo couldn’t get past Kate Stuart. On the fourth attempt, defenseman Shelby Calof fired a shot that beat Stuart to finally give SU a goal. DeSmet then stopped BU’s Haylee Blinkhorn’s shot to send the Orange to the championship.

In the final against St. Cloud State, Syracuse trailed 1-0 after Emma Gentry scored in the first period. But following that goal, the Orange outscored the Huskies 5-1 the rest of the outing. Calof, Marchand and Abby Moloughney all scored goals in the first period. And in the last period, Hannah Johnson and Victoria Klimek added to the SU lead, while DeSmet made 12 saves in the third period alone.

This would’ve been Syracuse’s third and fourth games of 2022. With the two games canceled and no indication of rescheduling, the Orange’s next two games are in a home-and-home series against RIT on Jan. 21 and 22.