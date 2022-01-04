Syracuse senior Lauren Bellefontaine named CHA Forward of the Month

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse senior Lauren Bellefontaine was named December’s College Hockey America (CHA) Forward of the month. This is the first CHA honor Bellefontaine has received in the 2021-2022 season.

Bellefontaine is currently ranked second in the nation in faceoffs, winning 61% throughout the Orange’s four games in December. Syracuse’s faceoff unit ranks 13th in the country. The Ontario native also notched two goals, one assist and three blocks during this period.

The senior is a starter for SU’s power play and penalty kill units, both of which led the CHA in December. SU’s power play unit is ranked seventh in the nation and its penalty kill unit is ranked 12th nationally.

The senior has recorded 6 goals and 10 assists in 21 games played so far this season – tied for second on total points for SU with forward Sarah Marchand. Bellefontaine has tallied 73 points in her 116 career games with the Orange, including 27 goals and 46 assists.

In Syracuse’s recent Battle at the ‘Burgh victory, the forward totaled four assists – a pair against Boston and St. Cloud State respectively. Bellefontaine and the rest of the Orange return to play at Minnesota State in a two-game series beginning on Jan. 7.