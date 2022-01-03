Syracuse head coach Dino Babers announces staff changes for 2022 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

During a spot on ESPN Radio Syracuse on Monday, head coach Dino Babers announced that his staff going into the 2022 season is nearly complete, and multiple assistant coaches will be changing roles.

Babers said running backs coach Mike Lynch will return for his seventh year as an assistant, and linebackers coach Chris Achuff will move to defensive line, replacing Vince Reynolds, who wasn’t retained following the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Tony White will coach the linebackers unit, Babers added.

An SU Athletics spokesperson later confirmed to 247 Sports’ Stephen Bailey that defensive backs coaches Nick Monroe and Chip West will return next fall. Monroe has been listed as Syracuse’s best recruiter each year since arriving in 2016, according to 247 Sports.

Syracuse still needs to fill its wide receivers coach opening, which was vacant after Terrence Samuel left to become an assistant at Kansas in December, Babers said. Other vacancies, including offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator, were filled by Robert Anae and Bob Ligashesky, respectively. SU also hired Jason Beck as quarterbacks coach after Sterlin Gilbert — who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2020-21 — departed from the program along with Reynolds and tight ends coach Reno Ferri.

Advertisement



“We feel like all three of these additions are going to help us to get to our goal,” Babers said. “All fine coaches. All fantastic family men.”

Babers added the Orange are also looking to add players through the transfer portal, like they did last season when quarterback Garrett Shrader transferred from Mississippi State. SU is specifically looking at adding tight ends, wide receivers and defensive backs, Babers said, while a quarterback who “can fit into our room” could also be brought in.

“We’re hitting the portal hard,” Babers said. “We have some vacant scholarships that we can give to some people who we think can help us win.”

Syracuse is coming off a 5-7 season, with its 2022 schedule expected to be released sometime in late January. The Orange have four games already scheduled, including a home matchup against Notre Dame on Oct. 29, which will mark the first time the Fighting Irish have visited the Carrier Dome since 2003.