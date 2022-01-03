SU places Lambda Upsilon Lambda fraternity on disciplinary, social probation

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s chapter of Lambda Upsilon Lambda fraternity was placed on disciplinary and social probation by the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs, a university spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Lambda Upsilon Lambda was placed on investigative status on Sept. 22. Following the university’s investigation, SU put the chapter on probation, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in an email to The Daily Orange.

Scalese said the fraternity has been found responsible for violations of SU’s Code of Student Conduct, which resulted in the probations. The fraternity is not permitted to participate in recruitment or social activities during the probation period.

The fraternity’s probation will last until May 31.

The university’s chapter of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity was placed on disciplinary and social probation on Sept. 22, 2021 until Aug. 29, 2022.

SU confirmed that Lambda Upsilon Lambda was placed on probation but declined to comment further on the investigation or the reason for the different lengths of the probations.