Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College

Syracuse’s six-game winning streak that propelled it as far as NCAA Tournament consideration was stopped by No. 24 North Carolina. Against the undefeated Tar Heels, the Orange — cut to seven players due to COVID-19 protocols — were thwarted in their largest loss of the season.

Acting head coach Vonn Read said players didn’t adjust well to being out of position in the five-out, transition offense. Players like Julianna Walker and Nyah Wilson assumed larger roles, but couldn’t find the same chemistry that Syracuse’s established starting five has leaned on since returning from the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

Thursday’s game against Boston College serves as another road conference matchup that might showcase a still-undermanned Orange lineup. On Tuesday, Read said that it would be a game day decision on some of the players that entered protocol, adding that Eboni Walker and Jayla Thornton likely wouldn’t return to Syracuse’s lineup for some time. Alaysia Styles did travel with the team, however.

A win against a team the Orange beat three times last season puts Syracuse at .500 in conference play. Here’s everything you need to know about the Eagles (9-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) before their matchup with SU (8-5, 1-2 ACC).

All-time series

Syracuse leads 35-24.

Last time they played

The Orange beat BC in the first round of the ACC tournament by six points, marking their third win last year against the Eagles. Kiara Lewis stepped up to score 21 points with the absence of Tiana Mangakahia, passing Gabby Cooper on the program’s career scoring list. Syracuse staved off two fourth-quarter surges by Boston College to knock out its first round opponent.

Emily Engstler also pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds, dominating the glass in a game that saw Boston College shoot just 31.7% from the field, and 22.2% from deep.

The Eagles report

Despite a few head-scratching losses this year, Boston College has established itself as a quality unit within the ACC. The Eagles rank fourth in the country in field goal percentage (47.9%), sixth in the country in two-point shooting (55.1%) and average 74.5 points per game, according to Her Hoop Stats. It’s a drastic improvement from last year’s 7-12 record.

Led by three seniors and a vibrant freshman forward, Boston College notably beat Penn State and lost to then-No. 20 UNC by just three points. But it has a turnover rate of 21.7% and have had sporadic games of shooting below 25% from deep, including a 2-for-15 performance in its blowout loss against Louisville. The Eagles have shown the ability to explode for 80- and 90-plus point performances, but are also liable to fall off a proverbial shooting cliff, contributing to its four losses.

How Syracuse beats Boston College

Syracuse could be without Najé Murray again, forcing Read to play players out of position. He said that at various points against UNC, he’d look down to the low post and see Chrislyn Carr — SU’s shortest player — trying to bully her way through for a rebound. It’s going to have to quickly establish chemistry with the new players that have been integrated into the starting five.

Boston College is beatable, and the Orange have had a week to practice with the players they have. They may have to trend away from its speed, however, as both Carr and Teisha Hyman said the game against the Tar Heels sped up too much on them. Continuing to find that extra pass on offense and standing tall in the 2-3 zone could allow an undermanned lineup to not tire out and watch as another conference game slips away from them.

Player to watch: Maria Gakdeng, forward, No. 5

The freshman phenom for the Eagles leads the team in rebounds and has quickly established herself as Boston College’s top center, starting each game thus far in her rookie season. Height has always been an issue for Syracuse, but without Walker for an extended period of time and Styles not having played since Dec. 22 — if she does play — the Orange have been forced to walk a thinner line with play down low.

Gakdeng has blocked 21 shots and recorded seven steals but has failed to surpass 10 rebounds in a game despite at least five boards eight different times. Her presence alone could deter the Orange from working the ball inside, taking away the ability to dump the ball down into the post or work through chances in the paint.

Stat to know: 21.2

According to Her Hoop Stats, Boston College allows 21.2 defensive rebounds per game, demonstrating that Syracuse can snuff out possessions despite one of the country’s smallest lineups. Christianna Carr cramped up during the game against North Carolina and was ineffective on the boards. If she can step up, it can complement a rebounding guards approach Read has to this season.

Chrislyn, Hyman and Alaina Rice each had seven rebounds, and Rice has consistently shown in her limited playing time that she can be physical enough to gather a decent amount of boards.