New York state legalizes mobile sports betting

The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday that four Mobile Sports Wagering Operators are permitted to operate in the state beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.

The group of operators consisting of Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and RushStreet Interactive is now approved to operate in the state after all four met the statutory and regulatory requirements to conduct mobile sports wagering, the commission’s release said.

Another group that includes five additional Mobile Sports Wagering Operators — BetMGM, Bally, Wynn, Resorts World and PointsBet — must continue to work on meeting the statutory and regulatory requirements to operate in New York.

All nine operators were granted licenses to operate in the state back in November, and each company’s sports-gambling revenue will be taxed at 51% — one of the highest rates in the United States. Fanatics and Penn National Gaming were both denied licenses.

The legalization of mobile sports gambling in New York extends gambling activities beyond just casino grounds, where they had previously been restricted to, per New York law. Individuals must be 21 years old to place a bet in New York state.

Mobile sports gambling is now legal in 18 states and Washington D.C.