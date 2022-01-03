Moloughney, Calof, DeSmet earn weekly CHA honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Three Syracuse players earned weekly College Hockey America honors after the Orange won the “Battle at the Burgh” tournament last weekend. Abby Moloughney won CHA Forward of the Week, Shelby Calof won Defenseman of the Week and Arielle DeSmet won Goaltender of the Week. It is the second time this season Moloughney has won the award while DeSmet has now won her respective award three times. But this is the first time that Calof has won a weekly award this season, and is now the ninth week that SU won at least one of the CHA’s weekly awards.

Moloughney earned all-tournament honors with a four-point weekend, scoring three goals and tallying an assist in Syracuse’s two games in Pittsburgh, her fifth and sixth multi-point games of the season. The senior forward scored her first goal of the weekend on the power play against Boston University. Lauren Bellefontaine sent a cross-ice pass to Moloughney who fired a slapshot to give the Orange a 1-0 lead. After BU tied the game, Moloughney gave SU the lead again in the second period after another Bellefontaine pass.

The game eventually went to overtime and a shootout where the Orange and Terriers were still even after three shootout rounds. In the fourth shootout round, Calof was selected to take the shot. Calof skated down the right side of the ice and sent a shot that went between BU goaltender Kate Stuart’s legs. DeSmet then used her left pad to stop Terrier Haylee Blinkhorn’s shot which sent Syracuse to the championship game against St. Cloud State.

Unlike the Boston game, SU conceded first against St. Cloud State trailing 1-0 early on. But after Grace Wolfe was called for body checking, the Orange were on the man-advantage. With time winding down on the power play, Calof fired a long shot that tied the game at one. After Sarah Marchand gave Syracuse the lead, Moloughney ended the Orange’s first period scoring with the game-winning goal, finishing the rebound off a Jessica DiGirolamo shot to give them a 3-1 lead.

Advertisement



In the third period, the Orange scored two more goals but also saw the Huskies take 12 shots on goal in the period. DeSmet made all 12 saves including multiple chances from Courtney Hall and Emma Gentry. With a tournament win secured, DeSmet finished the weekend with a .921 save percentage after stopping 58-of-63 shots.