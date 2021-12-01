Alumni Newsletter

Video: Hear from staff about why they love working at The Daily Orange

Maya Pow | Video Editor

The Daily Orange is more than a newsroom — it's a support system and place for students to call home.

By Maddy Kramer, Maya PowThe Daily Orange

Whether it’s learning new skills or building connections, Daily Orange staff members say joining the independent newspaper has changed their college experience for the better. Staff members say the organization has given them a chance to work in an newsroom, a support system and the skills necessary to pursue their passion in journalism. Hear more about why they are grateful to be a part of the D.O.







