Video: Hear from staff about why they love working at The Daily Orange
Maya Pow | Video Editor
Whether it’s learning new skills or building connections, Daily Orange staff members say joining the independent newspaper has changed their college experience for the better. Staff members say the organization has given them a chance to work in an newsroom, a support system and the skills necessary to pursue their passion in journalism. Hear more about why they are grateful to be a part of the D.O.
Published on December 1, 2021 at 4:09 pm