Victoria Klimek named CHA Forward of the Week after 3-point weekend

Syracuse forward Victoria Klimek was named College Hockey America’s Forward of the Week after the Orange split their weekend series against Mercyhurst. Klimek scored once and tallied two assists in SU’s 3-1 win over the Lakers on Saturday, which temporarily secured the top spot in the CHA.

Klimek is tied for second-most in goals and assists, with five and six, respectively. Abby Moloughney currently leads the team in both categories and has 13 points on the season.

On Syracuse’s second goal on Saturday, Klimek carried the puck from Syracuse’s defensive zone and took it across the ice, setting herself up for a shot that the Mercyhurst goaltender deflected. However, Anna Leschyshyn was there to score the rebound, giving the Orange a 2-1 lead.

In the final stages of the third period, with the Mercyhurst net empty, Klimek beat the surrounding Mercyhurst players to a loose puck. She carried the puck a little past the center of the rink and sent it into the empty net to secure a 3-1 win for Syracuse, one day after the Orange were shut out by the Lakers in a 3-0 loss.

In the first game against Mercyhurst on Friday, Klimek only managed one shot. On Saturday, Klimek recorded a team-leading six shots and contributed to each goal in Syracuse’s bounce-back victory over the Lakers.