SU women’s lacrosse to play 11 NCAA Tournament teams in 2022

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2022 season Wednesday. The Orange will face 11 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, featuring rematches of every opponent they faced in the tournament, including a match against Boston College (April 23), who defeated SU 16-10 in the NCAA championship game. The defeat marked the Orange’s third finish in program history as runner-ups in the tournament.

To open the season, Syracuse will host Stanford, Binghamton and Stony Brook in a span of nine days. SU last played Binghamton in 2020 when it won 20-2, and it most recently played Stanford in 2011 in Palo Alto, California, barely edging out in a 11-10 defeat. To conclude the 3-game homestand, the Orange will host Stony Brook on Feb. 20, where it will retire legendary attack Katie Rowan’s jersey, the second SU female athlete to have her jersey retired after Felisha Legette-Jack. Last season, the Orange defeated then-No. 5 ranked Stony Brook 16-6, led by Megan Carney, Sam Swart and Sierra Cockerille’s combined 13 goals.

SU hits the road to begin Atlantic Coast Conference play on Feb. 26 in South Bend, Indiana, in a matchup against Notre Dame before traveling to square off against Northwestern three days later. Last season, Syracuse beat the Wildcats 21-13 in the tournament semifinals, fueled by five players scoring at least three goals while goalkeeper Asa Goldstock notched 10 saves on the NU’s 23 shots on goal.

To round out nonconference play, SU will visit Florida (March 16) and host Loyola (March 29), the other two teams SU defeated in the tournament last season. SU also opened up its 2021 season with a 18-6 victory against the Greyhounds. It also has scheduled matchups against Temple (March 26) and against two in-state foes with SU traveling to Ithaca to face Cornell (April 12) before hosting Albany (April 19) a week later.

Advertisement



In other road-conference play, the Orange will travel to Virginia (March 12), Virginia Tech (March 19) and conclude its regular season at Boston College (April 23). The Orange defeated the Eagles 19-17 in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament a year ago before BC avenged its defeat in the NCAA championship.

At home, SU hosts Duke (March 6), Pittsburgh (April 2), North Carolina (April 9) and Louisville (April 16). The game against the Tar Heels will be a rematch of the ACC Championship game, where the Orange fell 9-4. The match against Pitt will be the first-ever between the sides as the 2022 campaign marks the Panthers’ inaugural season.

Syracuse will be led by first-year head coach Kayla Treanor, who replaced now-men’s head coach Gary Gait. Treanor played at SU from 2013-16 before assistant coaching stints at Harvard and Boston College. She was an assistant for the Eagles in their championship run last season.