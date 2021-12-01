Sophomore guard Priscilla Williams will redshirt 2021-22 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse guard Priscilla Williams announced her decision to redshirt the 2021-22 season on Wednesday morning. Her decision was first reported by syracuse.com.

“I have come to the decision that I will redshirt this basketball season but will still support my team till the end. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support. I’ll be back soon,” Williams wrote via Instagram.

Williams had been dealing with a minor injury and was listed as “day-to-day” by acting head coach Vonn Read since the beginning of the season. The sophomore last played on Mar. 6 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal match where she suffered a season-ending head injury just over seven minutes into the game.

Williams was one of three returning players from last season’s roster, Syracuse’s only returning starter. She started 21 games during her rookie campaign, averaged 8.7 points per game and led the team in 3 pointers made with 34. At 6-foot-2 Williams was set to be one of Syracuse’s main targets in the paint this season as its second-tallest player.

“She’s an excellent shooter, she has good size out on the perimeter, she has versatility, so she’ll be able to play most of the positions for us,” Read said during preseason. “Most players take that jump that sophomore year, so we believe she’ll be able to do that.”

Her decision to redshirt brings SU’s roster total to just 11 active players, a team that has already been limited due to injuries from Eboni Walker and Jayla Thornton just seven games into the season.