Syracuse extends winning streak with 85-55 victory over Cornell

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange.

With less than four remaining in the second quarter, Chrislyn Carr attempted a contested 3-pointer from the top of the arc. She missed, falling down from the ensuing contact. Carr needed three players to help her up, with two of them assisting her as she limped off the court.

Carr re-entered the game three minutes later, conceding a foul and moving considerably slower than her usual speedy self. But after the halftime break, she was back to her normal self.

Toward the end of the third quarter, Chrislyn generated a pick-pocket turnover at center court and drove the opposite way. Like she’s done so many times this season, she used her pace to secure the open pathway to the hoop, and banked in an uncontested layup to increase Syracuse’s lead to 60-29.

Carr and Syracuse (6-4, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) extended its win-streak to five games, cruising to a 85-55 win over Cornell (4-6). After defeating then-No. 18 Ohio State and recording a record-setting win over Central Connecticut State, the Orange once again delivered from deep on Wednesday, making 12-of-29 shots from beyond the arc and securing a statement win ahead of their second ACC tilt of the season.

Advertisement



Syracuse put early pressure on the Big Red, scoring four consecutive 3s and establishing its presence in the paint. After Cornell’s second airball in the opening three minutes, Christianna Carr collected the ball and jump started a possession, carrying the ball into Cornell’s end.

Christianna stopped at the top of the arc and found Hyman in the right corner. Hyman immediately sent an overhead pass to Styles inside the paint, pivoting before sending the ball across to Chrislyn Carr in the left corner. Then she found Christianna, who was once again posted up at the head of Syracuse’s 5-out motion offense. She hit her second 3 of the game to give the Orange an early 9-2 lead.

The Orange continued their effective usage of the full-court press. The strategy forced turnovers against Ohio State, when it led to 12 SU points. Syracuse entered the game having forced 21.0 turnovers per game —ranked 28th nationally — mainly due to the aggressive nature of Hyman, Chrislyn and Najé Murray at the top of the press.

After an early Cornell timeout, Syracuse pressed the Big Red at center court and forced a turnover as the ball sailed out of bounds. SU quickly worked the ball inbounds and around the perimeter of the zone. The ball found Chrislyn in her signature spot along the bottom left corner of the arc. She hit the wide-open 3, helping Syracuse to an early 10-point lead.

Cornell entered the Carrier Dome having recorded 37.2 rebounds per game through its first 10 contests. Syracuse, on the other hand, had only recorded more than that three times this season. The Big Red continued their strong presence along the boards, recording five offensive rebounds in the opening half. But SU matched that, recording 20 total rebounds to Cornell’s 19 that half, including 17 defensive ones.

Midway through the third quarter, Murray secured the defensive rebound on a missed Cornell 3-pointer and quickly bounce-passed the ball to Styles in an effort to alleviate the Big Red’s immediate pressure. Styles took the ball all the way down the court and accelerated in for a layup. She was fouled and awarded two shots from the free throw line, making them both, and extending Syracuse’s lead to 50-25.

Still, Syracuse relied on its 5-out offense to find wide-open shooting opportunities inside and out of the paint. Most of the Orange’s success in finding quality shots was due to players “making the extra pass,” acting head coach Vonn Read said ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Against Cornell, Syracuse used Alasia Styles — SU’s “center by committee” — to move the ball quickly from corner to corner.

Four minutes into the game, Murray spun out of pressure on the left side of the arc. She paused before finding Styles in the paint, who sent the ball out to the right corner for Hyman. Hyman hesitated, then dribbled into the paint to bank in the layup, finding points off smart passing from Styles.

Syracuse dressed just nine players, its sixth consecutive game with fewer than 10 players rostered. But the Orange scored a combined 13 points off the bench, including 3-pointers from Alaina Rice and Julianna Walker, who each recorded one on their only attempts. But Nyah Wilson made her case to become Syracuse’s sixth forward off the bench, emerging as another major presence inside the paint.

As the ball was worked around the arc, it found Wilson posted up at the top. She carried the ball into the paint and sent a no-look, one-handed pass to her right, finding an open Styles, who dropped an easy layup that gave Syracuse a 37-point lead, just another boost to the Orange on a night when they didn’t even need it.