How SU students plan to ring in 2022 after last year’s dimmed celebrations

Last New Year’s was the celebration that never was: a moment marred by the novelty of the pandemic, dimming the usual splendor of crowded, confetti-filled parties that accompany ringing in the new year. For many Syracuse University students, last year’s celebration was nonexistent or not memorable.

A year later, students are feeling more hopeful about their plans for New Year’s Eve. Among news of the omicron variant and ever-changing travel restrictions, some students feel more comfortable celebrating close to home, though.

First-year student Jasmine Rodriguez is cautiously optimistic about her family’s plan to ring in 2022. She plans to celebrate with her family and family-friends in Miami.

“We all gather at someone’s house, you know, do all the food and stuff,” Rodriguez said. “(We) watch the ball drop. We just dance. And it’s fun!”

While Rodriguez is anticipating a return to her family’s usual celebratory affairs, other students are looking forward to something smaller. Senior Alex Middleton emphasized their hope for a more subdued celebration, similar to how they rang in 2021.

“I do know that I will be spending (New Year’s) with the people that I want to spend it with,” Middleton said. “Last year — my roommate here at Syracuse is also from San Diego, California — and we went to Sunset Cliffs together and watched the sunset … then we hung out at my house and did a little bonfire.”

Whether throwing a classic New Year’s Eve bash or keeping plans on the intimate end, students have COVID-19 on their minds when considering their options. Although there is a desire to return to plans that involve going out and socializing, many students are wary of exposure due to large crowds, especially considering the news of the omicron variant.

Lainey Scanlan, a first-year student from south of Buffalo, noted that the pandemic impacts her decision making in regards to how she celebrates the New Year.

“I feel like (COVID-19 weighs) heavily because it’s really bad back at home. So it’s like, there’s not much to do other than just chill at home with friends,” Scanlan said.

Similarly, graduate student Anton Lohner’s plans for New Year’s Eve have been disrupted by the pandemic. They are unsure of where they will end up spending the holiday, but international travel might be in the cards.

“Now I’m not 100% sure because things are a bit in chaos … we’re winging it, which is unusual for us. This time around, maybe we’ll visit some friends and family that are close by,” Lohner said. “I will probably stay in the States for a bit. Because it’s such a large break, I might end up going back to Panama.”

A common theme regarding students’ plans for New Year’s is their uncertainty, given the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. One front where there was less uncertainty, though, was with regard to New Year’s resolutions.

A consistent tradition for many, students appreciated the introspection and motivation that resolutions bring. Some students, like Scanlan, have set academic goals as they approach the new year. Other students opt for resolutions that focus on self-betterment. Eden Stratton, a sophomore, wants to apply their 2022 resolutions while studying abroad in Sweden next semester.

“I really want to explore and get out of my comfort zone while I’m abroad,” Stratton said. “Otherwise, I just like growing and changing as a person. And I feel like if next year, I can just be better in some aspects of my life or evolve in some way, that will be a year well served.”

While students may not always stick to their resolutions, Middleton acknowledged the importance of setting goals at the beginning of the year as a way to check in with themself and their progress. They see setting a resolution as a way to hold themself accountable with where they want to be in life.

Despite uncertainty due to the pandemic, many students are optimistic for New Year’s 2022. Whether virtual or in-person, they are hopeful for opportunities to reconnect with friends and family and are looking forward to establishing their resolutions for the coming year.

When reflecting on what they hope 2022 has in store, Stratton likes to think of the big picture.

“I guess I’m hoping for, I don’t like saying normalcy, because I think normalcy is something that we’re not going to get back, which is super sad to say out loud. But, I hope that the world can become more empathetic and more understanding of our situation,” Stratton said. “We’re all really different, but we’re still on the same rock.”